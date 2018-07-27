Justin Lewis Nick Lucero

MOKAN AND MEANSTREETS ATTRACTING BIG FOLLOWING

HOUSE GOES OFF IN FRONT OF FUTURE COACH

Bobby Hurley had to have liked what he saw from his four-star committed guard Jaelen House. Showing shades of his father -- scoring machine Eddie House -- House had things cooking offensively on Friday morning for Team Whynot. He's not a crazy athlete, he doesn't have extreme size or athleticism but House sure has skill scoring the ball and confidence for days and those things can carry him far. At Arizona State, Hurley lets his guards play a pretty freewheeling and aggressive style. House should be a perfect fit for that style.



THINGS TAKING OFF FOR JALEN GRAHAM

One of the best stories of the month of July is that of Jalen Graham. The bouncy, shot blocking four man from Phoenix began the month of July with no Division One scholarship offers and little in the way of interest. That's all changed. Significantly. I was able to catch up with Graham after he and Team Whynot won a close one over Team Melo and to say things have taken off is an understatement. Graham told me that since putting himself on the radar at the Peach Jam at the beginning of the month he's landed offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Illinois, Weber State, Montana State, Fresno State, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona. "It's kind of crazy really," said Graham. "It's amazing, it's a powerful thing to have happen for me." Graham is still fielding interest and things are so new to him he's in no rush, but he is starting to build some relationships and said that so far Oklahoma and Texas Tech were sticking out as programs that he would be interested in visiting officially.



JUSTIN LEWIS HAS BIG GAME, THINKING POSSIBLE VISIT