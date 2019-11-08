1. ALABAMA

Nimari Burnett (Jon Lopez/Nike)

Nate Oats did a tremendous job of keeping John Petty and Kira Lewis in Alabama’s stable this spring, as each had originally planned to transfer elsewhere. How they might go about replacing the talented duo down the road remains up for debate. While many of their primary targets have yet to make their college decisions, the next few weeks could be vital to the immediate future of the SEC program.

On Nov. 16, Isaiah Jackson will make his college decision. Kentucky and Syracuse are involved, too, but the Tide need to nab him. The same can be said for Nimari Burnett, who is down to a final four and has been Alabama’s top priority dating back to Oats’ hiring. Keon Ambrose-Hylton is another player that is nearing his commitment, and Arkansas, Dayton, NC State and USC are also involved. Alabama needs to strike, especially in light of the recent infusion of coaching talent into the SEC.

2. ARIZONA

Kerwin Walton (https://rivals.com)

3. ARIZONA STATE

Josh Christopher (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Arizona State began its 2020 class this summer by landing four-star wing Marcus Bagley. While he was a good start, the Sun Devils need to add more to the roster. Rob Edwards is the lone contributor who is expected to graduate, and the Sun Devils have gone big-game hunting this fall.

Josh Christopher, whose older brother is now a freshman on their squad, is a top target for ASU, as it continues to try to fend off Michigan, Missouri and UCLA for him. Another top-tier talent is Adam Miller, who will decide between Arizona State, Arizona, Illinois and Kansas. Lastly, keep an eye on Cliff Omoruyi, arguably the most intimidating center in the 2020 class. The Sun Devils have gained some traction with him in recent weeks.

Christopher, Omoruyi and Miller will not sign until the spring, so the short-term ceiling for the program won’t reveal itself for another few months.

4. ARKANSAS

Moses Moody (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

5.MEMPHIS

Greg Brown (https://rivals.com)

6. OREGON

Ziaire Williams (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Five-star commitments have become the norm in recent years at Oregon, but the Ducks have failed to nail down a single class of 2020 commitment so far. That is due to change and could happen soon, but they have a lot of work to do before they move on to the 2021 class.

Star senior Payton Pritchard will leave a giant hole at the lead guard spot after this season, and the losses of Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston will hurt some, too. Will N’Faly Dante and/or CJ Walker test the NBA waters after this season? What about Addison Patterson? Eugene Omoruyi and Eric Williams will see their eligibility begin again next year, but the Ducks need to hit it big in the high school ranks.

They have gained some ground with Nimari Burnett, have remained legitimate suitors for Jalen Green and will soon host Ziaire Williams for an official visit.

7. PROVIDENCE