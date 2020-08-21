DuckSportsAuthority - Evans Seven: What's next for teams without 2021 commits?

As the month of September looms, there are some teams that have yet to land a single commitment in the 2021 class. In today’s Evans Seven, we look at some of those programs and how they can still set themselves up for success once next fall arrives. MORE: Three-Point Play | Wednesday's Mailbag 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

1. KENTUCKY

Jaden Hardy (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

We have written extensively about Kentucky and its inability to land a 2021 talent. This is the longest that John Calipari has gone without a senior commitment in recent years, and it doesn’t appear that one will be coming anytime soon. The Wildcats have offered just three members of the 2021 class, which will change. Does Kentucky finally offer Bryce Hopkins and/or Hunter Sallis? The latter of the two is the likeliest. Kentucky may be the leader for Jaden Hardy, but don’t discount Arizona or UCLA, and the G League is another possible route for him. Skyy Clark is the likeliest pledge, but he remains a member of the 2022 class. Much work has to be done over the next few weeks, whether it is offering another handful of top 50 prospects or reallocating roles to a coaching staff that is still coming together.

2. ALABAMA

3. OKLAHOMA STATE

It remains to be seen whether Oklahoma State will have the chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament, considering the penalties the NCAA has levied against the Cowboys. Regardless, Mike Boynton will have major work to do for next year as he sits without a commitment and faces the potential losses of Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele in the spring. Ferron Flavors will graduate, and while Boynton has become known for securing top transfer talent, landing a few high school targets wouldn’t hurt. Malachi Smith, Jalen Lake, Mike James, Matthew Stone, Alex Fudge and Ramses Melendez are among the players on Boynton's radar and hold an OSU offer. If the Cowboys do not hit on their top targets, chances are they wait things out and see what damage they can make in the spring.

4. OREGON

The Ducks could be disqualified from this particular list, since they will enroll Isaac Johnson next year. But since he was actually a member of the 2019 class and will be completing the second year of his two-year LDS mission this winter, Oregon should go about filling its roster with the idea that it is sitting empty-handed. Oregon has become one of the most dominant programs on the recruiting trail out west, so having nothing to show for itself in 2021 after landing only Jalen Terry last year is cause for some concern. That doesn’t mean that Oregon is not in a great spot with some of the elite prospects in the 2021 class, including Ben Gregg, Nathan Bittle, Caleb Houstan, David Jones, Jaden Hardy, Hunter Sallis and Franck Kepnang. The Ducks are always going to work wonders via the transfer market, but if there is one wild-card program that could finish with a top-five high school class this year, it is Oregon.

5. GEORGIA

After enrolling one of the best classes in America a year ago, Tom Crean opted to go the experienced route in 2020, and he will enroll several junior college players and graduate transfers this fall. That could change next year, and it appears that he has his program on stable ground in terms of a mixture of quality upperclassmen and intriguing underclassmen. The Bulldogs are sitting with a goose egg in the commitment category, but that doesn’t reflect all of the arduous work they have put in with some of the best prospects along the East Coast. Things begin and end with Jabari Smith. The top in-state talent has pitted the Bulldogs against Auburn, LSU and Tennessee for his services. Nisine Poplar, Lucas Taylor, Kok Yat, Sean Durugordon, James White, Kaleb Washington and Jusaun Holt are some of the other players the Bulldogs have in their sights. If the G League is not the route that Michael Foster takes, then maybe he'll team up with Smith in Athens? The options are endless for UGA, and chances are a strong class will be on the docket for 2021.

6. ARIZONA STATE

7. AUBURN