Lanning, as he usually is, was especially tight-lipped and didn't reveal much beyond the defense strong and having the better day overall.

Oregon held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday, which was closed to media, and afterward coach Dan Lanning took questions for 5 minutes about his takeaways from the day.

Opening comments ...

"All right, a lot of good work out there today, really physical, lot to cleanup. Defense really had a better hand probably for most of the day. We're playing a real physical brand of ball. We weren't able to connect on a couple of plays down the field, had a couple costly takeaways, but then there were some moments -- offense had some success in 2-minute at the very end of the series, had some success in the red area. So, some good back and forth towards the end. Overall, I think we'll be able to watch this and get a good idea of where we're sitting at as a team."

Is that a reflection of camp, defense being ahead of the offense?

"No, I wouldn't say that. There's been a lot of back and forth. I know last scrimmage I probably said something similar. There has. It's been back and forth, but today they came out and played a little bit better. I thought last week the offense came out and drove the ball really early in the scrimmage and then the defense kind of recovered in the second half. Today it was a little bit the other way."

What were the factors that were key for the defense starting strong this time?

"They played better. I think that's the main factor."

Can you give specifics?

"Well, when the offense doesn't get a first down and the defense stops them. Like, you guys are really digging in on this. They played better at the beginning of the scrimmage."

Was that a challenge to them to start ...

"I mean, I challenge every one of our players to play better."

How many turnovers were there today?

"I'm not telling you. There were some turnovers."

Question about the tackling (cut off again) ...

"It was better. The tackling today was better. Tackled better as a group. Again, I think that's part of learning you're not in thud mode, right? So they came out here knowing they had to get them to the ground for it to count."

How are important are live reps closer to season?

"You want guys to enjoy playing football. Our guys enjoy playing football. I think we're getting to the point now where we're anxious probably to start hitting somebody else rather than our own team, but you want a team that's physical and competes and that's what we have."

Were Dorlus, Keyon or JPJ able to go today?

"Those guys were limited."

Who were the centers today?

"The rest. The rest of the cycle. We had a lot of guys repping here in multiple positions."

How has the speed of play improved from the first scrimmage?

"As much as anything, speed of operation, right? Are we snapping the ball in a timely fashion on offense, getting the ball snapped, able to go tempo at times, line up defensively, all those pieces really carry over."

Are you starting to get a sense for a depth chart?

"I think we'll have a better idea coming out of today."

How would you rate the freshmen who just came in with how they're doing in the playbook?

"A couple things. I think, one, we're learning how to teach it better, but we have a group that's come in and they're picking it up -- and the guys that really want to be great are. That being said, some of these guys going into their second year, it's definitely a lot more fluid for them."

Steven Jones in particular, what have you seen from him?

"He's attacked it every single day, and the good thing about Steve is he provides some position flexibility. He's been a tackle, he's been a guard -- maybe not as much in games, but we've been able to move him around at different spots in practice and he has great experience. But he's done a good job."

How was special teams today?

"There was good and bad. I'd have to go back and watch the film and check our placement of kicks and things like that, but overall there were some good performances there."

There were significant weight gains for some players from last year -- was that something you were emphasizing?

"There's certainly guys that are on weight gains and then there's guys that are on weight loss, right? So there's a combination of both. The goal is get bigger, faster and stronger. So if we can maintain, carry weight at a higher weight but still maintain our speed and be able to prevent injuries in the process, we want to do that."

What are some things you want the offense to work on coming off this scrimmage?

"Just developing a rhythm, and it's hard to get in a rhythm if you're not getting first downs early. We got some first downs early and we just didn't finish drives. The first drive, I think, was a 15-play drive, but we didn't finish the drive. So being able to finish drives is really important."

Anything left to install?

"The majority of your offense, defense, special teams stuff is in. Now you'll have wrinkles here and there, but for the most part we have our stuff in."

What's going to determine who the cornerbacks are?

"Got to go back and watch the film from today, but the traits haven't changed -- you're looking for guys who can play the ball in the air, you're looking for guys that execute the defense, what's called and then guys that can get people on the ground."

How does your day change going to morning practices?

"Just that. It's in the morning, we'll do our walkthroughs in the afternoon, but it puts a little more in a routine with what we do during the season."