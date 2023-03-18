Oregon had its second spring practice Saturday before taking an extended pause for spring break.

Coach Dan Lanning spoke afterward about what he's evaluating in the early practices and why the Ducks set up the schedule that way.

"For us, it's about spacing. You like to go Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday for practices. We don't want to go into May because we have a recruiting window in May that we want to be able to get our coaches out in May," he said. "Truly, it kind of gives a buildup, it makes our players think about this on spring break rather than rolling in. We did a lot walkthroughs going in. But yeah, more than anything it's timing with where the recruiting windows fall."

Watch the full post-practice interview with Lanning here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.