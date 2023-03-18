Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's second spring practice Saturday
Oregon had its second spring practice Saturday before taking an extended pause for spring break.
Coach Dan Lanning spoke afterward about what he's evaluating in the early practices and why the Ducks set up the schedule that way.
"For us, it's about spacing. You like to go Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday for practices. We don't want to go into May because we have a recruiting window in May that we want to be able to get our coaches out in May," he said. "Truly, it kind of gives a buildup, it makes our players think about this on spring break rather than rolling in. We did a lot walkthroughs going in. But yeah, more than anything it's timing with where the recruiting windows fall."
Watch the full post-practice interview with Lanning here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.
Full Lanning transcript:
"You really want to push guys' bodies, and you saw that -- you see how guys respond to fatigue. It was a good day. It was a good day of work. Guys worked really hard and it was certainly a positive."
How different is this spring with a deeper interior defensive line this year?
"Yeah, similar to what I said last practice, we're able to do two-spot practices. We're able to have basically practices on two fields, get a lot of guys reps and ready, and that's what it takes. To get better at football you've got to play football. So having guys out there that can rotate where it's not just about conditioning -- it's about technique. That's starting to show up."
What do you stress to the guys the next two weeks (over spring break) to stay in that shape and mindset?
"You've got to be disciplined, right? You've got to be great decision-makers, have sound mind in what you're doing and how you're attacking it. We have a plan for these guys over the next two weeks. They have to execute the plan, right? That's where ownership takes place."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news