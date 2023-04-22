Full Dan Lanning transcript:

"All right, great competition today. A lot of good situational football. We started off tackle at the beginning. Guys were able to stay relatively healthy, which is always good, but you've got to get that physical contact to be able to play ball. Really did a good job early with the offense moving the ball down the field and being able to punch it in and get some early scores and then kind of came back with the defense on third down and some of situational football at the end. Different from the last scrimmage, we actually had more takeaways in the scrimmage. Got to do a better job of protecting the ball offensively, and then got to continue to do a good job of attacking it defensively. So can't get too excited or too upset either way there, but obviously some things to improve on. Saw a lot of young guys able to step up -- thought we got a lot of good reps. Probably one of our higher rep-count scrimmages, but good for us to be able to see a lot of guys play."

Can you share who produced those takeaways?

"No. Had a lot of good guys had good reps today. I probably couldn't name them all. Not a considerable amount of takeaways, but there was a bunch of guys attacking the ball today, which is great to see."

What did you see out of Bucky and Noah today and throughout the spring?

"I just think it's always fun for running backs, especially when it becomes tackle, right? Because you're not going down on the thud anymore and they're able to break some tackles, create some positive plays. The other thing that we've been able to do with those guys is move them in and out of the backfield a little bit. They both catch the ball well. But seeing them line up at different positions and execute is good to see."