Dan Lanning talked for 5 minutes with reporters after practice Tuesday, touching on track star Micah Williams joining the football team, the development of young talents Kyler Kasper, Ben Roberts and Matayo Uiagalelei and what he hopes to get out of the Ducks' Saturday scrimmage.

Opening comments ...

"A lot of good work today. I would say the offense kind of got the better hat of the defense today, but yesterday the defense probably got the better hat of the offense. So it's good when you've got some back and forth, certainly a lot to clean up. Going to continue to work to be a tough team. We've seen flashes of it -- we've got to be consistently tough."

Track star Micah Williams is joining the team, how did that come about?

"Micah wanted to play football, and we want to give him a chance to see if he can. It's been a long time, he hasn't really played since his freshman year in high school, but you can't coach fast, right? He's fast and we'll see what he's able to do out there for us."

What did track coach Jerry Schumacher say about it?

"Jerry's a team guy. Jerry and I talked before and he said, 'Yeah, if this is something he wants to do then this is something we want to let him do.' It's our job to see if it's going to be a fit for him because he's obviously got a long career ahead of him in track. That doesn't change and that's certainly his first priority, but right now it gives him an opportunity to see what he can do."

What was his previous experience?

"He hadn't had a lot of experience since really his freshman year of high school. He played wide receiver in a Wing-T offense, he was pretty good when you give him the reverse. So it's a little bit different. There's a lot of catching up to do and there's a lot of things to pick up, but he's came here with a great attitude, he's working his tail off and we'll see what happens."

Does he count against the 85?

"Not right now."

What have you seen from Kyler Kasper's development?

"Yeah, well today he had a big catch in 2-minute -- there was kind of a tipped ball, had a big catch in 2-minute to keep the drive alive and give the offense a chance to go down there and poke in a field goal to win. Kyler continues to improve, he continues to become more and more consistent. He's certainly worked really hard and we're looking for him to continue to make big strides moving forward."

How important was the early enrollment year for him?

"I think any time you can get here and get work it's going to give you a chance to be better, so Kyler's certainly somebody that benefitted from that."

Jeffrey Bassa mentioned how you talked to him about becoming more of a leader, what have you seen from him in that regard?

"Yeah, just more vocal and you don't always have to lead with words -- sometimes you lead with action and the way you do things. I guess I would say this, for anyone that's entered our program, I'm not looking for anyone to take a backseat to someone else. When you're in our program, I don't care if you're a freshman or senior, you've got the opportunity to lead by what you do every single day."

What are you looking for from the return specialists?

"A guy who can catch the ball, right, own the ball and then score."

Will you do any live returns in the scrimmage this weekend?

"Probably not."

Which skill players stood out today on offense?

"There was several. I don't know that I could just pick one. Bo performed well, did a good job taking care of the ball, but we had some really explosive runs from Noah and Bucky. Jayden Limar had a big run as well. Had some passes down the field, there were plenty of guys that stood out."

How is the O-line jelling?

"They've done a really good job there. I think Coach Terry has done a really good job, Coach Cav and Coach Cutter have done a really good job of building that unit the way it's supposed to look."

What did you think of the physicality today?

"Yeah, we were banging. We were banging a little bit today. We kind of had an emphasis too on celebrating -- there was a lot of celebrating going on on the sidelines, which is a positive -- but yeah, we had a physical practice."

Why is it important to have that celebrating?

"It all goes back to our DNA traits of connection, right. We want to be able to celebrate together -- you're not going to be able to play this game as individuals. You have to play together."

Where have you seen Ben Roberts' growth?

"Yeah, I think a lot of players going into Year 2 have the opportunity to do that because their head's not spinning -- they're not like a chicken with their head cut off anymore and Ben's certainly a guy that knows where he's going now, what's his job, has done a good job of learning his assignments and executing. When you're able to do that, when you know what you're doing, you can start playing with violence and speed that you need to play with."

How do you go about coaching and instilling individual confidence?

"When they do a good job, you tell them good job. Pretty simple."

What have you seen from Matayo so far?

"Yeah, for a guy coming in as a freshman to be able to pick up the scheme as he has, once you know the scheme, similar to Ben, you're going to be able to play a lot faster. He has a lot of natural ability, but him picking that up has allowed him I think to excel."

What have you seen from the punting competition so far?

"We chart it every day. I don't think there's a clear leader yet, and then again you need to get more punts with pressure too. So once that happens I think you'll get a clear picture what that looks like."

What are the goals for Saturday's scrimmage?

"Just our ability to play fast. We've still got a couple more situations we want to hit before we get there, but the ability to execute our offense and defense fast, right? Special teams at a fast level and a high level of execution."

How has Nikko Reed been in camp?

"Yeah, he's picked it up fast. He's had some wins, he's had some losses, but he's able to learn from every single one of them, which is important."