DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Alabama stays on top as long as Saban is in charge

1. No program will catch Alabama as long as Nick Saban is in charge.

Georgia won the recruiting title each of the last three seasons before Alabama took over in the 2021 class – and it didn't matter. Yes, Georgia nearly won a national title, but the Bulldogs lost on a true freshman connection from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith. Now that the Alabama roster looks as strong as ever for the foreseeable future, who the heck is going to beat them? No one. Gorney's take: FICTION. Alabama is the best program in college football and everybody is trying to mimic what the Crimson Tide do in every aspect, but other teams have a very real chance against them and history is on the side of the field. Since 2013, fewer than half of the national championships have gone to Alabama. Before the Crimson Tide won the team recruiting title for the 2021 class, Georgia won three in a row. Clemson, Ohio State and some others battle at that highest level, too. I will never dismiss all of Alabama's success and the genius of coach Nick Saban, but others have a real shot, too.

2. Oregon will be the next Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff.

Farrell's take: FACT. To finish No. 3 in recruiting is amazing for Oregon, and it's the best class the Ducks have ever had. The roster talent will soon be off the charts, and I expect a playoff run next season or the year after that. Gorney's take: FACT. The talent accumulation at Oregon is absolutely phenomenal and the Ducks have almost all the tools to make a run at the playoff. I do worry about quarterback play and whether the Ducks have elite players at receiver, but there are five-star players all over the place, a bunch of four-stars and a great coaching staff. USC has a shot, too, especially after this 2021 recruiting class, but right now Oregon has the edge coming out of the Pac-12.

3) The biggest threat to Alabama remains Ohio State.