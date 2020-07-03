DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Alabama will continue to dominate Florida

Fact or Fiction: Alabama will continue to dominate Florida
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Alabama will continue to dominate the state of Florida.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Nick Saban continues to go into Florida and dominate the in-state schools and there are no signs of things slowing down. LB/DE Dallas Turner is the latest example of a player coveted by the Big Three in the state who was plucked away by the Tide. Alabama has four different four-stars from the state of Florida in Turner, Christian Leary, Agiye Hall and Jacorey Brooks, and you can make it five if you include IMG transplant JC Latham. This has been consistent for years now, as players such as Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain and many others have decided to compete at Alabama with great results. As long as Saban is around, Florida will be a pipeline.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Over the last four recruiting cycles, including 2021, Alabama has more commits or signees among the top 10 players in the state than Florida State, Florida or Miami. It’s not just Alabama, as Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and others are coming in there for top talent. And Saban isn't just getting players from the state, he’s also developing them to be high-level NFL Draft picks. There aren’t many busts there. So, Alabama has the name recognition, the success, the development and the pipeline is growing. It’s going to continue.
2. Ty Thompson raised his stock the most at the Elite 11.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I like Oregon commit Ty Thompson a ton, and he could end up as a five-star. In fact I like him better than Sam Huard, but I’m in the minority there. So, his excellent performance at the Elite 11 doesn’t surprise me. But Florida commitment Carlos Del Rio helped his stock the most. He’s a four-star outside the Rivals250 now, but he showed accuracy and arm strength as well as excellent footwork and poise. I’m still going to go through all the throws from the Elite 11 a few more times, but right now he raised his stock the most.
Gorney’s take: FACT. After the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles earlier this offseason, we moved Thompson way up in the rankings to the third-best dual-threat quarterback and the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona. He’s now No. 76 nationally. It might not be high enough. Thompson was steady and consistent all week at Elite 11, and if not for five-star Caleb Williams he was probably the best overall quarterback at the event. That’s saying something. He could easily move up in the position rankings and while I still prefer Huard out West that margin is closing quickly as Thompson made another statement this past week.
3. Christian Veilleux dropped his stock the most at the Elite 11.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The Penn State commitment struggled from the start, based on everything I’ve reviewed, and his accuracy was lacking. He seems off balance at times and just forcing things rather than just getting into a flow. He has upside, and always has, but in this setting he was a bit lost.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Tyler Buchner looked very good at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles, prompting confidence in his top 50 ranking and second among dual-threat quarterbacks. It’s hard to ignore the outstanding stats he put up in his junior season, even if it was against lesser competition. But the Notre Dame commit just didn’t look like himself throughout the Elite 11, he was not driving the ball with his legs and was all arm. To be fair, this setting is not ideal for a guy who loves moving around the pocket and he’s a natural playmaker, but it’s clear he struggled at the event while others really thrived.
