1. Linebacker Aaron Chiles will end up at Michigan.

Friedman's take: FACT. Michigan has strong ties to the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel program, having signed players such as Kris Jenkins in the past, and it looks like Chiles will be the next Falcon to head to Ann Arbor. He just announced the top three of Michigan, Maryland and Florida, but it looks like the Wolverines have the momentum right now. Their lead could grow even larger after he takes his official visit next month and even put them over the top for his commitment. Henschke’s take: FACT. It seems like Michigan has held a lead it won’t relinquish since Chiles took a multiday unofficial visit to Ann Arbor in March. The Michigan staff knocked it out of the park and confidence that they will land the Rivals100 linebacker was sky high. Since that visit, it always seemed like a situation where the program was counting down the days until he commits. While Florida and Maryland will give it their best shot, we are of the belief that this recruitment will get wrapped up pretty quickly after his official visit to Ann Arbor in June.

2. Landing a commitment from Ify Obidegwu means it's only a matter of time before Oregon lands a commitment from Michael Van Buren.

Friedman's take: FACT. Oregon got a really impressive prospect in Rivals250 defensive back Ify Obidegwu when he announced his commitment earlier this week. The Ducks have high expectations for him on the field but he should help on the recruiting trail as well. Obidegwu isn’t exactly a big talker, so when he speaks everybody listens. Now he’s helping recruit his teammate and big-time quarterback Michael Van Buren. Oregon seems to have taken the lead for the Baltimore St. Frances signal caller, with Penn State losing the momentum it had just a couple months ago. Van Buren has indicated he wants to commit in July, but we’ll see if he waits that long. Moreno’s take: FACT. Even before Obidegwu made his decision it felt like Oregon would be difficult to beat for Van Buren. He’s been a priority for the Ducks for months and has been on multiple visits to Eugene. Still, with the recent addition of his St. Frances Academy teammate it now feels like a foregone conclusion that Van Buren will make the call for Oregon. It has certainly been an interesting few weeks with Arizona-based quarterback Luke Moga looking like he could potentially delay his decision only to pull the trigger on a commitment to the Ducks in late April. While that could have put an end to any thought that Van Buren would also join the class, it simply has not worked out that way and Oregon is pushing to have both quarterbacks in the mix for 2024.

3. The ACC will sign more than five of the top 20 offensive linemen in the East region.

