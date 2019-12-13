National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The Wolverines just landed a nice commitment from Florida linebacker Jaylen Harrell who is huge and could grow into a defensive end. However he’s the only commitment from the Sunshine State for the Wolverines in the 2020 class.



Florida is key for most schools and Michigan needs to continue to hit the state and recruit even harder if possible. It was key for Urban Meyer when he won a national title and it’s key for Jim Harbaugh.



It’s not an easy task. Convincing top players from the state to head north to the cold is never easy, but they can sell Devin Bush as a recent success story and Michigan is a big-time program, so there’s no doubt they can land more prospects. Heck, Minnesota landed two four-stars from Florida a couple years ago and have been hitting the state hard and it’s helped quite a bit. Michigan needs to up their efforts.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Florida should certainly not be forgotten and targeted recruiting in the state will work - especially at IMG Academy where kids come from all over - but the state is so saturated now with college coaches coming in that it might be a whole lot of effort for little reward.



Beating Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and not to mention all three in-state schools for kids is tough. Michigan has a lot to sell and recruiting specific kids from there should not be abandoned, but the academic load is significant and overcoming the weather in Ann Arbor is tough as well. The Wolverines can get kids from Florida - just like Alabama gets them from California - but it should be more player-specific instead of a wide-net approach.