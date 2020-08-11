DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Trevor Lawrence will make history

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. But he’s trying. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who needs his junior football season like I need a second nose, is the leader of the #WeWantToPlay movement for college football players based on his name and impressive statements on social media.



Lawrence makes some great points like players are safer under constant supervision in college than they would on their own, but it likely won’t matter. A shutdown of the season has a lot of momentum and Lawrence leading this charge is admirable but it would be a miracle if it worked.



But here’s hoping it does. The man who needs college football the least this season wants it the most. Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in next April’s NFL Draft regardless, but he is still leading this charge. What does that say about the passion of college football players? Impressive.

Gorney’s take: FACT. He already has changed history. He might not get his way as conferences could shut down the season, but the attention Lawrence’s statements have gotten on social media, the coordinated approach of many elite college football players and the voice that they now have because of their social media presence and the continuing trend of name, image and likeness shows the power that college athletes have to shape the discussion.



Lawrence does not need college football and some could argue it’s ridiculous that he has to go through the charade of playing three years. But he wants to play and his voice has been heard. It won’t soon be forgotten.