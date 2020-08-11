DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Trevor Lawrence will make history

Fact or Fiction: Trevor Lawrence will make history
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Trevor Lawrence will make history.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. But he’s trying. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who needs his junior football season like I need a second nose, is the leader of the #WeWantToPlay movement for college football players based on his name and impressive statements on social media.
Lawrence makes some great points like players are safer under constant supervision in college than they would on their own, but it likely won’t matter. A shutdown of the season has a lot of momentum and Lawrence leading this charge is admirable but it would be a miracle if it worked.
But here’s hoping it does. The man who needs college football the least this season wants it the most. Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in next April’s NFL Draft regardless, but he is still leading this charge. What does that say about the passion of college football players? Impressive.
Gorney’s take: FACT. He already has changed history. He might not get his way as conferences could shut down the season, but the attention Lawrence’s statements have gotten on social media, the coordinated approach of many elite college football players and the voice that they now have because of their social media presence and the continuing trend of name, image and likeness shows the power that college athletes have to shape the discussion.
Lawrence does not need college football and some could argue it’s ridiculous that he has to go through the charade of playing three years. But he wants to play and his voice has been heard. It won’t soon be forgotten.
2. Ohio State would be hurt the most in the Big Ten by a postponement to the spring.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The roster is loaded with potential NFL players led by Justin Fields, Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis and many of them would have to sit out a spring of football with the NFL Combine in February and the NFL Draft in April. The Buckeyes have a deep lineup and would still likely win the Big Ten in the spring, but it would not be the runaway I see it as now.
Gorney’s take: FACT. This is not just an Ohio State story: I believe every elite national power would be negatively affected the most by moving the season to the spring because anybody who could leave for the NFL probably would not play. You’re telling me Alabama’s Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Alex Leatherwood are going to play a spring season and then jump right to the NFL Combine and NFL Draft with millions of dollars on the line? I wouldn’t even be certain Trevor Lawrence would play college football in the spring.
Ohio State would be hurt tremendously because a lot of its top players would understandably sit out. It’s unfortunate all around, but the Buckeyes and other title contenders would be hurt the most.
3. Corey Collier and Jason Marshall are the best 1-2 punch at safety and corner in the county.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The duo committed to the Gators over the last few days and while Corey Collier's addition was expected, many thought Jason Marshall would choose Miami. But instead they decided to play together at Florida and they are clearly the best combo at safety and corner in the 2021 class for one program.
In fact I don’t really know who’s second. Probably Texas with JD Coffey and Jamier Johnson, but the Gators duo is far and away better on paper. This is great recruiting under Dan Mullen in South Florida.
Gorney’s take: FACT. There is almost no question that the combo of Marshall and Collier at Florida is the best 1-2 punch at defensive back so far this recruiting cycle. Marshall is excellent and the industry thinking is torn on Collier, but he’s definitely a player going to a school that knows how to coach up defensive backs. One program to watch though is Alabama. If the Crimson Tide land the state’s top prospect in Ga’Quincy McKinstry coupled with safety Kaine Williams then they definitely have an argument for that top spot.