"A really good day, I thought, from our guys," Lanning said following practice. "We finished practice off with a long drive period where you have to have an extended drive and play multiple plays in a row and still be able to execute. So, I'm anxious to see the film to see what that looks like."

As the Oregon Ducks near the end of their fall camp, head coach Dan Lanning is both reflective and optimistic about his team's progress. With the first game of the season rapidly approaching, Lanning provided insight into the team's development and areas of focus during their most recent practice session.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon returned to the practice fields early Wendsday as they near the end of Fall Camp. Following the practice, head coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media.

Lanning emphasized the importance of hard work throughout fall camp, noting that it has been the central theme for the Ducks as they prepare for the season. "Work. That's it. Just work, right? We know where we're headed and what we want to be."

When asked about the utilization of the dime package in the Ducks' defense this season, Lanning highlighted the strategic advantages it offers. "In passing situations, when you get an opportunity to match up, obviously your pressure menu might be a little bit different too there. So that's the thing you've got to figure out, give and take. How do you get your best 11 on the field based on the situation? But dime gives us the ability to do that at times."

Leadership from key players has been a focal point for the Ducks during camp. Lanning praised the dedication of his top performers, noting their impact on the team's overall work ethic. "I think our leadership shows up, and those guys that understand what it takes to be great, that's where it has to come from first. When your best players want to work the hardest, it's when you have a chance."

While Lanning is pleased with the progress made during fall camp, he acknowledged that the team is still not where it needs to be. "Our goal is to improve every single day. Did we improve this fall camp? Are we where we want to be yet? No, definitely not. We're taking steps. There hasn't been a day where we come out here and I didn't feel like our guys wanted to work, so I appreciate that."

The Ducks' preparation extends beyond individual practices, with the coaching staff already looking ahead to the regular season. "We've watched film to be prepared for what that might look like," Lanning said of the team's scouting efforts. "And really, so far in fall camp, it's been about us. But we've done our breakdowns."

As Oregon enters the final days of preparation before the season opener, Lanning remains focused on continuous improvement. "I think they're on par for what we expect for growth right now. Are we where we want to be yet? No. But are we growing every single day? Yeah, I think so."

With the first game just around the corner, the Ducks are eager to translate their hard work into success on the field. Lanning and his team will use the remaining time to fine-tune their approach and ensure they are ready for the challenges ahead.



