DuckSportsAuthority - Fall Camp: Stellar recruiting paying off for Oregon DL

Youth will be big for the Oregon defensive line in 2020 despite returning three starters. Eight of the scholarship DL will be freshmen and redshirt freshmen and many of them will work their way onto the field this season. With one week to go before the Ducks kick off their 2020 campaign against Stanford, defensive line coach Joe Salave’a gave some thoughts on the state of the DL.

Jordon Scott will be up to his old tricks in 2020 of dominating the middle (Tom Corno)

Redshirt freshmen: The time is now

In the middle of the line, fighting for playing time, will be two redshirt freshmen from the first Mario Cristobal signing class in 2019. Coach Salave’a gave his thoughts on both. “What a difference a year makes. We are always advocating for our guys to make improvements each year and the only way to progress is making sure the nutrition, the development, the body changes from year to year. Those guys right now are working their tail off. “Keyon came in at a lighter weight and that has been reflective of his play so far. I’m excited to where he is trending. “Kristian has been a really big-time presence in our practices so far. He is coming off an injury so to have a renewed sense of health for him has been awesome. He has been stacking some great sessions. “We chart our havoc percentages and Kristian is right up there. So is Keyon. “So, we are looking for that to progress and we are excited.”



Great Scott

Senior Jordon Scott has started in the middle of the defensive line since his freshman season. Amid speculation he might opt out this season, he chose to stay, much to the delight of Duck coaches and fans alike. Coach Salavea’a explained the dividends of the decision. “For Jordon the opportunity to trim down, and he has done a phenomenal job of getting his body right and reshaped, and it’s paying off right now. He moves a lot quicker. “Moving forward with him, coming back wasn’t enough, it was coming back and elevating his leadership. “You also have Austin (Faoliu). Those guys have a bucket list of things they are chasing after.”



Impact potential: True freshmen

Oregon football recruiting has been at a historical high point under Cristobal signing consecutive Top Ten classes in each of his first two years. The second class of his era contained a number of DL gems and Coach Salave’a gave his assessment of a few guys from the class of 2020 who could contribute sooner rather than later. “Jake Shipley was a midyear, and his development is coming along. He is doing some great things. He has got some length. We are excited about him. “Jayson Jones came back real light. He was already a big guy to start off with. He is another guy and again, it is a matter of getting the repetition and consistency. “But those are some of the guys we are excited about. Obviously Sua’ava (Poti) and Maceal Afaese, it is too soon to say but those guys, if they continue to compete and utilize the teaching and coaching, they are names that are going to be recognized here shortly as far as their opportunities to contribute to the unit. “We are very excited for all those guys.”

Behind KT