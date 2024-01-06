The Fiesta Bowl wasn’t one of the goals set out by the Oregon football team this year. However, the dominant performance to close out the 2023 season the right way felt poetic.

Liberty came into the game undefeated out of Conference USA and it was tough to know just how much of a threat the Flames posed to this Ducks team. A few key starters like Jackson Powers-Johnson and Troy Franklin sat out to prepare for the NFL Draft, but other veterans decided to play out what will be for many of them their last games in a Duck uniform.

“The great thing about football is every team has an individual identity in itself,” coach Dan Lanning said after the game. “What these guys built, they created a legacy and created a tradition about what we expect and our standard of play.”

Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and many more key starters who look to play on Sundays next season wrapped up their collegiate careers by playing the type of Oregon football we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Time moves fast. The 45-6 victory over Liberty concluded Lanning’s second full season as the head coach at Oregon as well as the final games for many Oregon greats. High-scoring offenses and a vastly improved defense have become that 'standard' Lanning speaks of, and while many of the key pieces over this two-year span will be moving on, the Fiesta Bowl showed just a glimpse of what the future holds.

“Really, this is all about our players,” Lanning said. “Our players had to buy in. They knew what the goal was and what to accomplish. We’re going to build off that in the future, and they really set the stage for that.”

There was an expectation that this would be the case. Even with the slow start on the first two drives of the game, a comfortable lead was probable.

By halftime, you could see why. Bo Nix scored and scored and scored again. Six consecutive drives with a touchdown and Nix was responsible for five of them. His elite game broke even more records, both personal and for others. His 363 passing yards give him 4,457 on the season, an all-time Oregon record. His 11 completions to Tez Johnson made Johnson Oregon’s single-season record holder in receptions with 86. Who did he pass you might ask? Franklin who broke the record this season as well, with his 81 receptions before opting out of the bowl game.

“Tez had a Tez day,” Nix said. “If you watch him every day, that dude goes out there, he gets open, he catches the ball, and he continues to do it over and over and over. I can’t explain how awesome it was to get to play with him for a whole season.”

Nix finished the game in the fourth quarter with a send-off by handing the ball to Bucky Irving before getting his well-deserved curtain call. Irving got his own a play later, finishing with 135 total yards of offense and a rushing touchdown.

“I feel nothing but joy. I feel nothing but happiness and gratitude for the entire university,” Bo Nix said. “I think I could list on and on about what the university has meant to me and each person that’s done so much for me.”

When those position changes were made, it was a symbolic closing of a chapter. But while Oregon is expected to lose a handful of key starters through the draft, transfer portal, or remaining eligibility, the future still remains bright with a lot of intriguing players ready to step up.

Quarterback Austin Novosad is not one expected to make an impact right away, but the true freshman got his first real reps and successfully moved the ball down the field. Other freshmen like Jayden Limar, Kenyon Sadiq, Poncho Laloulu and Jurrion Dickey also saw some action and received meaningful snaps.

The same was true on the defensive side where freshmen were seen all over the field. After the starters held the No. 5 scoring offense in the country to just 6 points, it was nearly an entire rotation of underclassmen to close things out.

The Ducks forced two turnovers, a Steve Stephens IV interception, and a big hit by Rodrick Pleasant that forced a fumble while continuing to control the game. It’s the sixth time this year where an Oregon opponent has scored 7 points or fewer.

The game showed the country exactly the kind of team Oregon has been all year, and what it can continue to be for the future.

With Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel coming in to replace Nix, and a lot more talent coming in, the future is bright. I don’t see many holes for next year’s roster, one that should match up well in Oregon's debut season in the Big Ten.

The Fiesta Bowl was in some ways an ending -- a sendoff for the stars of Lanning's' first two years -- but in many other ways it was merely a transition into the start of a new chapter that has every potential to be just as compelling.