Finishing strong: Ducks show big progress in gutty win over ASU
Saturday night the Ducks entered the bizarre world of #PAC12AfterDark and found a way to win the type of game that a rebuilding team with a new head coach frequently loses.The Ducks showed tremendo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news