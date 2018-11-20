Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 10:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Finishing strong: Ducks show big progress in gutty win over ASU

Hp4f5fak0jefdsxmzib9
Sophomore cornerback Thomas Graham had a coming-of-age game against the Sun Devils Saturday,. Graham broke up 6 passes and more than held his own against N"Keal Harry.
Tom Corno
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

Saturday night the Ducks entered the bizarre world of #PAC12AfterDark and found a way to win the type of game that a rebuilding team with a new head coach frequently loses.The Ducks showed tremendo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}