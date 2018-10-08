This Saturday against Washington they will need to bring their ‘A’ game as they face a stout defense that will do everything they can to move Herbert around the pocket. It will be their best test of the season.

They have left plenty of room for improvement, with seven sacks given up through five games and a mediocre 4.7 yards per carry rushing on the season. While a couple of those sacks were on the running backs missing a block, they still could do a better job of opening running lanes on a consistent basis.

Below are my offensive line grades for the first five games of the season, along with their Pro Football Focus position grade rankings.

Despite all that potential, we were not sure how they would perform. After five games, they have answered that question with an exclamation point, with some of the best offensive line play the Ducks have seen in years.

The potential of Oregon’s offensive line was not a question mark heading into the 2018 season. After all, they returned a unit with five players with starting experience. But then in the offseason they added to that solid cadre of players, when Alabama graduate Dallas Warmack transferred to Eugene with two years of eligibility remaining. In addition, they signed a freshman left tackle to their 2018 recruiting class who turned out to be a ready-made Pac-12 starter.





Bowling Green

Good performance by the offensive line, with solid protection for the quarterback and decent lanes for the running backs. Penei Sewell and Dallas Warmack both looked very good in their first starts as Ducks, and Jake Hanson had a good game at center. This unit has the potential to be very good this year and may have some of the best depth in memory.

PSU

Shane Lemeiux once again had a very good game at left guard and graded out best of the unit. It is clear that he has elevated his game this year. Penei Sewell did a nice job in his second start, although his run blocking was better than his pass blocking. Jake Hanson was solid in both the run and pass game. Dallas Warmack was good but had a couple pass blocking mistakes. Calvin Throckmorton was good overall but did miss his block on a couple running plays.

The starting OL group was together for 54 of the Ducks’ snaps with the second unit getting 22 snaps. The big guys did exactly what was expected of them and did not make any glaring mistakes.

SJSU

Overall, the Ducks were good in pass protection and bad in their run blocking. Yes, SJSU does have some hogs up front. Nose tackle Demanual Taluaati is a good football player. But for a unit that had been one of the bright spots the first two weeks, this was a disappointment.

Shane Lemiuex, Calvin Throckmorton and Jake Hanson each had a few breakdowns in their pass blocking, but it was the run blocking by the overall group that has to get better. The one QB sack was on Warmack but aside from that his pass blocking was the best of the bunch.

Stanford

Let’s start with the good part. Right tackle Calvin Throckmorton was excellent at his right tackle position, easily his best game of the year. He was very good in both the run and pass blocking portion of the game. Left tackle Penei Sewell was solid once again, particularly in the run game although his pass blocking has gotten steadily better through the first four games. Shane Lemieux was good in run blocking.

Dallas Warmack struggled a bit with his run blocking though his pass blocking was good.

Jake Hanson hurt this grade with the two very costly errant snaps, and although his pass blocking was good, he was not particularly good in the run game.

Cal

The offensive line played very well against Cal, although a few assignment breakdowns caused major damage on a few plays. With zero sacks and one quarterback hurry given up, pass pro was clearly on point.

Right tackle Calvin Throckmorton won top grades for the game, but left tackle Penei Sewell and left guard Shane Lemieux also graded out very well. These three guys were solid in both the running and passing game.

Jake Hanson graded well in pass pro but missed his assignment on one screen play and a couple running plays.

Dallas Warmack had a tough time with his run blocking with the Ducks only gaining 6 yards in three tries through his gap.