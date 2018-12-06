CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



ASK FARRELL: Will Urban Meyer return to coaching at some point? The regular season is finished and none of the first-year coaches at Power Five schools played for a conference championship. Here are some thoughts on how they performed in their debut seasons.

MARIO CRISTOBAL, Oregon

Breakdown: The Ducks finished fourth in the Pac-12 North and had an impressive win over Washington, but a blowout loss to Arizona along with defeats to Stanford, Washington State and Utah. Closing with a blowout win over Oregon State is nice but Oregon had the talent to win the division especially with quarterback Justin Herbert but the Ducks couldn’t win the big matchups. Oregon went 8-4 one year after finishing 7-6 under Willie Taggart.

As for recruiting, Cristobal and his staff have done extraordinarily well and find themselves secure atop the Pac-12 rankings with the seventh-best class in the country. Farrell’s take: Overall it wasn’t a bad first year for Cristobal and his recruiting has been impressive, so improvement is expected. He did have the best quarterback in the Pac-12 and couldn’t come away with some key wins, but as he builds his roster through recruiting, I can see him being a regular contender in his division.

HERM EDWARDS, Arizona State

Breakdown: Many scoffed when Edwards was hired because he didn’t coach in a decade and wasn’t in the college game since the 1980s but his first season was largely a surprising success. Having arguably the best receiver in the country, N’Keal Harry, and the early emergence of freshmen LB Merlin Robertson and DB Aashari Crosswell helped a lot, too, along with the talent of running back Eno Benjamin. The Sun Devils finished 7-5 in a largely down year in the Pac-12 South with impressive wins over Michigan State, USC, Utah and Arizona. Arizona State was 7-6 in 2017.

Recruiting has been good, not great, but Arizona State’s staff knows what it’s looking for. Four-star DB Jordan Clark out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab leads the way. Farrell’s take: This went much better than most, including me, expected it to and they had some big wins. Edwards has shown he can coach at the college level and recruiting hasn’t been bad at all. Can the Sun Devils build on this and compete for a division title next year and beyond? I’m not sure, because he inherited so much talent but time will tell. So far he has exceeded expectations.

JIMBO FISHER, Texas A&M

Breakdown: Former coach Kevin Sumlin had a round of 8-5 seasons that got him on the hot seat and a 7-5 year last year got him fired. Fisher is 8-4 this campaign, but there is largely more hope because the team is more competitive even if it’s not pulling out all the close wins. A seven-overtime victory over LSU helped and a close loss to Clemson was intriguing. But the Aggies still got whipped by Alabama, got shut down by Mississippi State, lost to Auburn the following week and still have a ways to go. Recruiting could not be any better. Texas A&M has the second-best class in the country led by five-star commitments Erick Young and Kenyon Green. Fisher and his staff also have 12 four-stars in the class. Farrell’s take: It wasn’t a bad first year overall and there are signs of improvement for next year and beyond. Perhaps more importantly, recruiting is going very well as the Aggies are currently No. 2 in the country, someplace they haven’t been in a long time. Fisher could have the sleeping giant of the SEC competing for the SEC West after a few years.

Scott Frost AP Images

SCOTT FROST, Nebraska

Breakdown: Six-straight losses to start the season was less than desired, especially losing at home to Troy, but things turned in mid-October and there is some hope in Lincoln heading into next season that better days are ahead. A blowout win over Minnesota started it and then a hard-fought 9-6 slog over Michigan State was also something to build on. Still, expectations under Frost were so insanely high that 4-8, which matched Nebraska's 2017 mark, feels like a bad season, but close losses to Ohio State and Iowa late might be the start of something better. In recruiting, Nebraska is third in the conference behind regulars Michigan and Penn State and ahead of Ohio State with six four-star commitments led by Omaha (Neb.) Burke LB Nick Henrich. The Huskers have the top class at this point in their division. Farrell’s take: Obviously things started off very poorly for Nebraska, but the team improved each game it seems and gave some tough teams a lot of trouble down the stretch. Recruiting is going well and Frost will build his own roster and should have Nebraska competing for the Big Ten West title in a few years. He’s shown a lot of character in a tough first year.

CHIP KELLY, UCLA

Breakdown: Beating USC in his first season is a big deal for Kelly, playing Stanford tough in the season finale was a positive step, beating Cal by 30 was a shocker and battling at Arizona State was impressive as well. But the Bruins still finished 3-9 and second-to-last in what turned out to be a weak Pac-12 South. The last time UCLA had only three wins was in 1989. Former coach Jim Mora, who went 6-7 last season, didn’t leave the cupboards that bare. And Kelly has taken a unique approach to recruiting as well. In a conference - and especially a city - where hype is embraced around top prospects, Kelly has decided not to offer every kid with a pulse and to really focus in on players that he believes will fit his system. That means some of them won’t have high star rankings. The Bruins have no four-stars currently in the class and rank No. 10 in the Pac-12, ahead of only Oregon State and Utah. Farrell’s take: It was a bad first year for Kelly despite the win against USC and the recruiting is puzzling so far. It’s hard to doubt Kelly overall because he’s been so successful at the college level, but the product on the field was embarrassing at times and the recruiting strategy makes little sense so far. The Bruins could be quite a few years away from competing.

JOE MOORHEAD, Mississippi State

Breakdown: Mississippi State’s wins were really impressive - a 35-3 win over Ole Miss, a 28-13 victory over Texas A&M, a 23-9 win over Auburn, a 31-10 win at Kansas State. But the losses were really ugly as the offense completely tanked scoring seven against Kentucky, six against Florida, three against LSU and held scoreless against Alabama. Moorhead inherited an awesome defense that was used well but the offense didn’t show up in big games sometimes. Moorhead can match Dan Mullen's 9-4 mark of a year ago with a win in the Outback Bowl.

Three of the top-10 prospects in a loaded state of Mississippi class are committed to the Bulldogs but three are committed to Ole Miss as well. The addition of former Michigan running back Kareem Walker could definitely be a big bonus in Moorhead’s offense next season. Farrell’s take: It will take a little time for Moorhead to establish his offense, but he’s a good enough coach to have them up and running effectively as early as next year. Recruiting isn’t going badly as well, so Mississippi State fans have to be pleased with year one under their new coach.

CHAD MORRIS, Arkansas

Breakdown: After Arkansas got blown out, 52-6, at Mississippi State on Nov. 17, Morris used the phrase “completely unacceptable” about a dozen times in his postgame press conference. That was also the day two players were seen flirting and taking pictures with members of the Mississippi State dance team. No kidding. The Razorbacks got blown out by North Texas and didn’t win a single game in the SEC one season after going 1-7 in the league. Where does Arkansas go from here? Completely unacceptable. In one of the biggest surprises this recruiting season, Arkansas is doing incredibly well. The Razorbacks have the No. 11 class nationally and fifth in the SEC led by pass catchers Hudson Henry, Trey Knox and Treylon Burks. Farrell’s take: The on-field results were awful, but the recruiting is off the charts and that’s the key to a turnaround for this program. Morris has used his high school contacts very well and has put together an historic class for Arkansas so the focus for the fans should be on the future and not this past season.

DAN MULLEN, Florida

Breakdown: Mullen had an excellent first season even if the Gators did not beat Georgia or win the SEC East. Florida blew out Florida State in the annual rivalry game, beat LSU, went to Mississippi State and won and blew out rival Tennessee to finish 9-3, a five-game improvement over 2017. The Gators are definitely going in the right direction and the future looks bright. Recruiting is not off to the hottest start in the ultra-competitive SEC. The Gators have the No. 9 class in the conference with only Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt lower in the conference. Landing four-star RB Nay’Quan Wright recently was a big deal. There’s still a lot of opportunity for Florida since half of the top-16 players in the state remain uncommitted. Farrell’s take: Mullen took this team to expected heights in his first season despite the early loss to Kentucky. They finished in the national top 10 overall with some huge wins and recruiting is slowly gaining momentum. Next season and beyond should be very good in Gainesville as Mullen is known as a talent developer and should build a roster that fits his needs.

Jeremy Pruitt AP Images

JEREMY PRUITT, Tennessee

Breakdown: Tennessee went to Auburn and won and blasted Kentucky at home, but those were the few bright spots. The Volunteers finished dead last in the conference in total offense and got blown out by the best teams on the schedule - West Virginia, Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Then Tennessee lost by 33 to Missouri and 25 to Vanderbilt to close out the season and finish 5-7, one game ahead of last year's 4-8 mark. There’s still a long way to go for Pruitt to get this program turned around. Recruiting is going well as Pruitt and his staff are selling early playing time and immediate opportunity. Four-star offensive lineman Wanya Morris leads the way along with nine other four-stars to give the Vols the No. 13 class nationally. And Tennessee is working hard to flip five-star linebacker Owen Pappoe from Auburn. Farrell’s take: There have been some good signs on the field for Tennessee despite a tough end to the season and recruiting has been going very well. They could finish with a flourish on the recruiting side of things and push toward the top 10 and most Vols fans are happy with the direction of the program.

JONATHAN SMITH, Oregon State

Breakdown: The first season for Smith was brutal with wins over only Southern Utah and Colorado. Nine of Oregon State’s 10 losses came by double-digits including giving up 77 to Ohio State and a 40-point loss to close out the season to Oregon. The emergence of running back Jermar Jefferson was a bright spot and the Beavers have some talented receivers but the defense was awfully bad. Oregon State allowed 45.7 points per game and winning cannot be done that way. The two-win total was an improvement from last year's 1-11 season.

Second-to-last in the conference, Oregon State’s recruiting class is led by four-star DE Omar Speights out of Corvallis (Ore.) Crescent Valley. There are some sleepers among the group including three-star ATH Jojo Forest, who had a huge senior season, and three-star RB Taron Madison, who has special ability and should see the field immediately. DT Evan Bennett was also special at times this season. Farrell’s take: Smith didn’t inherit much and the season went pretty much as expected on the field. There are some solid signs in recruiting and if he can become a developer of players rather than a guy who relies on four-stars he can build a program that can strike some fear into the minds and hearts of certain Pac-12 teams.

KEVIN SUMLIN, Arizona

Breakdown: Sumlin made a curious choice early on of basically stopping dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate from running, instead keeping him in the pocket and firing the ball downfield a whole lot. Because Tate is so talented, he still threw for 26 touchdowns and eight picks, but one wonders what this offense could have done if Tate’s abilities were maximized. The Wildcats had some impressive wins - Cal, Oregon - early but finishing with an embarrassing loss at Washington State and then letting Arizona State score 20-unanswered to win in the finale was not good. Arizona missed a bowl game at 5-7 after going 7-6 last season.

One major reason Sumlin was so attractive in Tucson was because of his recruiting prowess, but it’s been a slow start. The Wildcats are one of only three teams in the conference without a four-star pledge yet, along with Washington State and UCLA. Three-star Grant Gunnell is exactly the type of quarterback OC Noel Mazzone likes, though. Farrell’s take: Many fans were frustrated with Sumlin in year one especially as he reeled in Tate, but he’s a good coach and an excellent recruiter and it will just take some time. I expect them to have a better season next year and make more of a splash on the recruiting trail.

