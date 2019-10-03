Here we are nearly at the midpoint of the football season and some important storylines on the recruiting trail are playing out. Players that have been committed for some time are now seriously considering switching to another school, while others continue to build suspense leading up to their commitments. Let’s take a look at the five most interesting recruitments by position. Today, we take a look at the cornerbacks.

Contenders: Stanford, Washington Recruiting outlook: Washington has a lot of momentum with Hector. The Huskies already have one of his teammates, running back Sam Adams, committed and they’re doing a great job recruiting one of his other teammates, 2021 five-star J.T. Tuimoloau. That being said, Stanford has a lot to offer its players off the field and that will be hard to overlook. Farrell’s take: I'll go with Washington here, although Stanford could be tough because of academics. But the way Chris Petersen is recruiting, it's hard to bet against him at this point for someone he covets and Hector is an in-state kid.

Contenders: Nebraska, Michigan, USC Recruiting outlook: Green-Warren is a former Oklahoma commit whose recruitment has more of a Big Ten flavor now. He just took an official visit to Nebraska for its game against Ohio State and the Huskers will remain in the picture throughout the remainder of his recruitment. Michigan seems to be doing the best job with him right now, but keep an eye on USC as its coaching situation continues to evolve. Farrell’s take: I have Green-Warren to Michigan, but this could easily change depending on what happens at USC. He's a kid I can see staying closer to home for the right situation, but it all depends on how USC finishes and if Clay Helton lasts the year. And if he doesn't, who do the Trojans hire? Michigan first, USC second for me right now.

Contenders: LSU, Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Georgia Recruiting outlook: McGolthern’s recruitment has been all over the place the last few months but it looks like it’s going to come down to Oregon and Arkansas unless things change for LSU, Texas or Georgia. He’s gotten pretty close with the coaches at Arkansas and Oregon but we’ll see what other twists and turns his recruitment takes leading up to the All-American Game in January. Farrell’s take: I'm going with Oregon here in a close battle because the Ducks have been playing better and can still offer early playing time like Arkansas can. One of the others could jump in and push their efforts forward to change this and he appears wide open, but give me Oregon right now.

Committed to: LSU

Recruiting outlook: Ricks has been in the news a lot over the past few months and it’s for good reason. When you’re a committed five-star and plan on taking multiple official visits, people tend to keep a close eye on that. Ohio State is one of the places he wants to take an official visit and the Buckeyes seem to be the biggest threat to LSU at the moment. Georgia, Alabama and USC are also potential visit destinations. Farrell’s take: I'm sticking with LSU here because it is DBU and Ricks has a great relationship with the staff, but Ohio State will make this hard. The Buckeyes produce a ton of first-round defensive backs and that has the attention of Ricks. But LSU is playing well and Ricks will stick.