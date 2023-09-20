On Oregon’s second play from scrimmage last weekend, quarterback Bo Nix found Tez Johnson on a deep corner route to the left side of the end zone. He created five yards of separation on the route and Nix placed the ball for him to catch it right in stride.

If that one displayed Johnson's precise route running, then his second score showed off how special his speed is. On the opening drive of the second half, the Ducks had second-and-10 on Hawaii’s 13 and Nix flipped a screen pass to Johnson, who beat a slew of Rainbow Warriors’ defenders down the sideline for a long touchdown.

His gadget-like play style should allow Oregon to use him in a variety of ways, and head coach Dan Lanning still sees room for improvement and added touches.

“I’m really pleased with Tez,” Lanning said. “I’m gonna challenge him to go catch the punt return right in the air so we can save some yardage. I’m gonna challenge him to hold onto the ball better and not put it in jeopardy. … I want to make sure we continue to grow."

Remember, this is just Johnson’s third contest with the team, so those slight gaffes are part of the process. It’s clear that Lanning sees even more potential as he wants to work with Johnson on special teams’ skills to get him on the field in that phase more, as well.

Saturday also a memorable day for the receiver, though.

“This was actually my first time scoring twice in one game in college,” Johnson said. “It felt good. Any time you get to score in Autzen in front of all those fans, it feels real.”

Surely, he’ll have that experience again.