Five more takeaways from Oregon's win at Texas Tech
No. 13 Oregon outlasted Texas Tech, 38-30, in a nail-biter on Saturday that came down to the final possession.
The game was put on Oregon’s defense as former Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough had a chance to lead a game-winning drive. On the third play of that drive, he threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown that all but sealed it.
And a gigantic sigh of relief exhaled through the Oregon fan base.
With the win, Oregon (2-0) should be able to wrap up its non-conference schedule with ease as the Ducks are -37.5-point favorites over Hawaii this week. Don’t be fooled by Texas Tech’s 0-2 record, though -- it’s no fluke that the Red Raiders gave Oregon a run for its money and that win may look better as this season unfolds.
With that said, here were five more things we learned from the game.
1. Dan Lanning's philosophy on middle linebackers is sound
Saturday’s back and forth battle came down to which defense was going to force the first turnover. There were few defensive stops so a play had to be made. With a minute remaining and holding a 1-point lead, Oregon did just that with Jeffrey Bassa intercepting Shough and returning it for a touchdown (with major help on the QB pressure from Brandon Dorlus).
The three middle linebackers who saw major playing time on Saturday are all converted strong safeties — Bassa, Bryce Boettcher and Jamal Hill. To be able to transition to that position they’ve had to put on weight in the form of muscle. But what helps them excel in today’s college game are those coverage skills they already possessed.
The job of a middle linebacker nowadays is to drop back into zone defense and cover speedsters. Sure, they still have to be bulky enough and disciplined for running plays, but most offenses throw more than run so having linebackers with this skill set is beneficial.
2. Oregon's offense is the same as ever in tight games
And that is risk averse.
Oregon’s cycled through three offensive coordinators in the last three years. Regardless if it's Joe Moorhead, Kenny Dillingham or now Will Stein, if the Ducks are in a seesaw affair, they’re playing it safe. Checkdowns to Bucky Irving, quick hitters to Troy Franklin, and, if neither are there, Bo Nix tucks it and gets what he can.
It’s safe — all three are top-tier athletes who will make the first guy miss and turn a short play into a first down more often than not — until, all of a sudden, you’ve had consecutive three-and-outs. That’s what hurt Oregon against Washington last year -- it couldn’t match the Huskies' explosive offense.
It’ll happen again in a crucial Pac-12 game this year — as the conference is stacked with offensive talent — unless Oregon decides to keep the playbook open in tight games.
