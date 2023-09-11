No. 13 Oregon outlasted Texas Tech, 38-30, in a nail-biter on Saturday that came down to the final possession.

The game was put on Oregon’s defense as former Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough had a chance to lead a game-winning drive. On the third play of that drive, he threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown that all but sealed it.

And a gigantic sigh of relief exhaled through the Oregon fan base.

With the win, Oregon (2-0) should be able to wrap up its non-conference schedule with ease as the Ducks are -37.5-point favorites over Hawaii this week. Don’t be fooled by Texas Tech’s 0-2 record, though -- it’s no fluke that the Red Raiders gave Oregon a run for its money and that win may look better as this season unfolds.

With that said, here were five more things we learned from the game.