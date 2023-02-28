"DeSoto (Texas) four-star running back Deondrae 'Tiger' Riden is a name that has circulated around Texas circles for years, going back to when he earned his first offer - from Utah - as an eighth grader. Despite entering his sophomore season as the No. 2 running back behind Texas signee Tre Wisner, Riden eventually took over the job and rushed for 1,354 yards and 18 touchdowns in helping lead DeSoto to the program's second state championship. The deep Texas ties at DeSoto will have the Longhorns in it, but USC, Texas A&M and Oregon are others that are making an impact early." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

"Coleman is on the bigger side for a running back, but he runs with impressive power and does a great job running downhill. He has the quickness to make defenders miss and the strength to run them over. Coleman, a Georgia commit, does a great job seeing running lanes between the tackles and getting into the secondary. He also has a good sense of when to bounce outside and has no trouble breaking off big runs." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

"Forster didn’t get a ton of touches last season, but he made the most of every opportunity even though he was banged up for most of the year. He has great speed in the open field and his explosiveness is one of his best traits. Forster demonstrated the ability to be a very effective downhill runner who can see running lanes well and bounce to the outside when necessary, but he also has the skills to be an effective receiver. He even lined up in the slot on numerous occasions last season and was able to pick up huge chunks of yards. Look for him to have an increased role next season and put up an even bigger stat line. Teams like Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland and a number of other teams have already offered the northern New Jersey back." - Friedman

"Davidson has big-time ability, and it will be interesting watching his development over the next couple of years. He has great speed, which has been documented during the track season, and he’s already a very strong athlete. That shows up on film, where Davidson is able to run through arm tackles and evade defenders in the open field. Davidson has no problem running over defenders on inside runs and he has the vision to get to the second and third levels of the defense with ease. Even though he plays a somewhat low level of competition, Davidson has demonstrated consistent production, which will be key throughout the rest of the 2025 rankings cycle. Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee and many others have already prioritized him on the recruiting trail." - Friedman

