Delvon Smith

ATLANTA – One of the top breakout performers this winter, Deivon Smith is ready for another surge within his recruitment. The four-star junior discussed the five programs that have stood out, and outlined the timeline towards his decision.

Smith missed his freshman season with a torn ACL and injured his hamstring as a sophomore before putting together a big junior season.

“It has been real good,” he said. “I just feel like I had been overlooked the whole time and I was going through some injuries so I feel like my junior year was the best time to showcase what I am about.” Louisville, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Xavier are the five programs that have invested the most time with him, Smith told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “It was exciting whenever Tom Crean offered me. I think that was my first offer. It was big for me. After that one, all the others started to come in and my game started to improve more. I have been to the campus three or four times. I love the energy down there with the staff, too.” Louisville: “I liked that offer a lot. I went on an unofficial visit before they offered me and then they offered me that day. I sat down with coach (Chris Mack) and he said that he liked the way that I play and he thinks that I can come in and start and get going. I like it there a lot; NBA arena, people coming up to talk to me and welcome me so it kind of felt like home even though it was my first time there.” Miami: “Coach L (Jim Larranaga) and Coach (Adam) Fisher, they’re going to be in Dallas for me next week. I talk to them every day or every other day. They are on me a lot. Coach Fisher is on me. I like Miami a lot.” Oregon: “It was big getting that offer. Just watching Oregon, everybody is fascinated with their uniforms and the Nike stuff, but whenever I got that, I knew that it was a big offer. I like the staff a lot.” Xavier: “I like their staff. I think they are coming to see me this week. I like the coach a lot and they have been talking to me and my parents a lot, communicating well. If I could go to school with Dwon (Odom), playing AAU again with him now, that would be nice.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION