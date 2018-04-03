Sergio Allen Sergio Allen (Photo by: Chad Simmons)

The versatile linebacker out of Peach County has double-digit offers and he is one of the best in Georgia. He can rush the passer, he can play physically and he is as tough as they come. Auburn, Alabama and Georgia are a few of the programs he is looking at early.

Jayson Jones Chad Simmons

Jones would not be a bad guy to lead Calera off the bus. He is a monster with good coordination for his size. He can overpower the man in front of him much of the time on Friday nights and he is only going to get better. Jones is one we will really have a close eye on at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Atlanta later this month. Alabama and Georgia are two programs he’s high on early.

Malachi Moore Rivals.com

Moore had a strong sophomore year at Hewitt-Trussville and he has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the South. He has good length, quick feet and his ball skills are strong too. Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee are some of his early offers.

Michael Mayer Bob Jackson

A tall, athletic tight end prospect, Mayer has already collected offers from some of college football’s top programs, including Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame. Mayer’s emergence on the national recruiting scene has come quickly and we held off putting him in the Rivals100 until we can get a chance to get an in-person evaluation this offseason.

Luke Doty Nick Lucero/Rivals.com