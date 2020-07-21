DuckSportsAuthority - Five-star Hunter Sallis discusses latest in Q&A

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- Over the weekend, five-star combo guard Hunter Sallis was n the Kansas City area with his summer team the OSA Crusaders to compete in Camp United with KC Run GMC and Howard Pulley.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior at Omaha (Neb.) Millard North sat down for an in depth Q&A with Rivals.com and covered several topics.

Eric Bossi (EB): How has this spring and summer been? You prepare and you work all these years to get out onto the national circuit to show what you can do and then Covid-19 happens and takes that all away?

Hunter Sallis (HS):This whole quarantine I’ve just been working. My trainer has his own gym so he has been able to get me in there the whole time. So while people have been quarantined I’ve been trying to work so maybe I could jump up a couple of spots. I feel like I’m just now starting to get noticed a lot. So that work is starting to pay off. I feel like if got to play a couple of those high ranked guys I could have matched up and competed against them.

EB: North Carolina is one of your more recent offers. What did they say and how did that go down?

HS: We scheduled a zoom with them but I had talked to them earlier in the week. I talked to coach Roy Williams and he said that he doesn’t really offer kids that he’s not seen in person so he was telling me he probably won’t see me in person for a while so he was going to watch more film. So he did that and that next Tuesday we scheduled a zoom and he offered me then. He was telling me that he wants me to play my role like a combo guard and be scorer and a playmaker. Basically, just do what I do.

EB: As time has gone on and you have gotten more recognition and attention nationally, has the pressure to stay home and go to a Creighton or a Nebraska started to turn up? Are people around town starting to try and get into your ear?

HS: A lot of people from my hometown actually think I’m just going to go to a blue blood but I’m still really considering Nebraska and Creighton. I know they are recruiting me hard still and I’m still very much so considering those schools.

EB: What stands out with each of them?

HS: Staying home, having my family around and being close to them. They could come see me every game. Then my relationship since they’ve all been recruiting me since my freshman and sophomore year the relationship is good with both of those coaching staffs.

EB: Are they pretty different? Fred Hoiberg and Greg McDermott?

HS: Yeah, for sure. Coach Hoiberg he’s really like precise with his things. He likes everything done a certain way and coach Mac, I’ve been around him for a while and I’m really starting to get used to his personality and I like him a lot.