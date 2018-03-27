Ticker
basketball

Five-star Jordan Brown talks finalists, potential new schools at McDonald's

Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game
Eric Bossi
National Analyst

ATLANTA -- Five-star forward Jordan Brown has a group of seven finalists and has taken four official visits. What's next for one of the top uncommitted players in America?

The 6-foot-10 forward from Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep sat down with Rivals.com for an extended one-on-one interview at the McDonald's All-American Game.

Find out the latest on his visits to California, Louisiana-Lafayette, St. John's and UCLA and whether or not Gonzaga, Nevada or Oregon can score a visit.

Brown also discusses newcomers like Arizona and Stanford who have recently tried to get back into the picture.

