Five-star Jordan Seaton is set to announce his commitment on December 7th. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star just finished up an official visit to Ohio State this weekend and the Buckeye are firmly in the mix for his commitment.

Seaton has taken official visits to Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, and Colorado. Maryland also remain in the mix for his commitment.

Seaton has not tipped his hand throughout his recruitment but Alabama and been a top contender for him since the early days of his recruitment. Ohio State just got him on campus for a highly anticipated official visit this weekend. Florida and Oregon have been pushing very hard for Seaton as well.