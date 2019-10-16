Five-star LB Justin Flowe will have busy November
Justin Flowe has figured out a bulk of his official visits and November is going to be a busy month.The five-star inside linebacker from Upland, Calif., plans to start off the month at Miami on Nov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news