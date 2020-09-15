DuckSportsAuthority - Five-star Nathan Bittle will return home for college

Five-star Nathan Bittle will return home for college
Five-star big man Nathan Bittle has left his home in Oregon for his senior year, but he'll be coming back for college.
On Wednesday, the skilled big man at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep announced that he'll return to his home state of Oregon to play his college basketball for Dana Altman and the Ducks.
The program director of Bittle's summer program, West Coast Elite, Ryan Silver told Rivals.com that Oregon fans can expect big things.
"Nathan Bittle has grown tremendously," said Silver. "He does so many things well. He will do great things at Oregon and eventually in the NBA."
Pushing seven-feet tall, Bittle is a slim big man who can really do damage from the perimeter. He is a big time jump shooter from deep and has been expanding his game around the rim. He makes jump hooks, has become a dangerous shot blocker and is rebounding with more physicality.
Prolific Prep head coach Mark Phelps has been impressed with Bittle since he arrived at Prolific.
"Nate has clearly established himself as one of the elite players in the 2021 class," said Phelps. "He is highly skilled, has tremendous size and length, and a competitive fire that makes him a unique and special player. Nate can score in a variety of ways including from 3 on offense and exhibits an under-recognized toughness, desire, and prowess on the defensive end.
"His high basketball IQ, unselfishness and passing ability, and outstanding court demeanor allows him to be a respected teammate as well. Nate consistently works hard and shows up big when big game moments are required. He is an outstanding young man from a terrific family and his basketball future is extremely bright.'
Currently ranked No. 19 overall nationally in the 2021 Rivals150 and No. 2 at the center position. Bittle is Oregon's first commitment from the class of 2021.