Amarius Mims has been the talk on many Rivals.com team message boards the last few weeks, and after today, he will likely continue to trend throughout the different communities. On March 19, the 6-foot-7, 300 pound offensive tackle out of Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County announced his top 14 schools and that he will announce his commitment October 14, his birthday. Those 14 schools were Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Tennessee and USC. Fast forward to April 1, and Mims has eliminated four schools and is now down to 10. North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas A&M and USC have fallen out.

Mims will continue to evaluate schools, build on his relationships, and he will hit the road for more visits when the NCAA lifts that ban. For now though, the No. 2 player in the country is focusing on 10 schools, and over time, this list will continue to evolve and more schools will fall off the list leading to his announcement this fall. Rivals.com focused on Mims in a Ranking the Contenders file March 23. Here is what was said in that file:

