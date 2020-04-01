Five-star OL Amarius Mims continues to trim list
Amarius Mims has been the talk on many Rivals.com team message boards the last few weeks, and after today, he will likely continue to trend throughout the different communities.
On March 19, the 6-foot-7, 300 pound offensive tackle out of Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County announced his top 14 schools and that he will announce his commitment October 14, his birthday.
Those 14 schools were Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Tennessee and USC.
Fast forward to April 1, and Mims has eliminated four schools and is now down to 10.
North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas A&M and USC have fallen out.
and then there were 10‼️ @ChadSimmons_ @Keith247Sports @MattDeBary @KippLAdams @BrockVandagriff @CoachMac68 @CoachPatrick478 @CoachAAtkins @KennyDillingham @KirbySmartUGA @CoachEGordon @LincolnRiley @CoachAKwon @Hayesfawcett3 @CoachDanMullen @CoachJPruitt @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/5DGBZLeGR2— 〽️ I 〽️ S (@amarius_mims) April 1, 2020
Mims will continue to evaluate schools, build on his relationships, and he will hit the road for more visits when the NCAA lifts that ban.
For now though, the No. 2 player in the country is focusing on 10 schools, and over time, this list will continue to evolve and more schools will fall off the list leading to his announcement this fall.
Rivals.com focused on Mims in a Ranking the Contenders file March 23. Here is what was said in that file:
**********
Last week, five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims revealed that he plans to commit on his birthday, Oct. 14. With that announcement, the Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County standout listed 14 programs that are still being considered: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.
Rivals.com takes a look at who we feel are the real contenders.
1. GEORGIA
Georgia offered early and Mims has visited the program more than any other. He publicly listed the Bulldogs as his leader for some time but has backed off that in recent months. Georgia is still viewed as the favorite by many, and much of that is due to his connection with the coaches and players in Athens.
2. ALABAMA
Mims grew up following Alabama and the Crimson Tide's success under Nick Saban has put the program high on his list. He has visited Tuscaloosa numerous times and likes the environment, how Alabama sends players to the NFL and what opportunities he sees there.
3. AUBURN
Auburn was a finalist for Broderick Jones, the No. 1 offensive tackle in Georgia last cycle, and the Tigers look to be right there again this cycle with Mims. He has really connected with the coaches at Auburn and he has commented many times on the “family feel” on the Plains. The Tigers have a big need at offensive tackle and have made Mims a high priority.
4. FLORIDA
Before the NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Mims made his second trip to Gainesville to check out Florida. He is in regular contact with offensive line coach John Hevesy and head coach Dan Mullen has been very involved, too. Mims sees the need for players at his position in this class with Florida.
5. LSU
The national champions had a perfect season in 2019, and the Tigers are hoping that momentum carries over into recruiting this year. LSU is always going to recruit well, but that success last year, and the number of players they are expected to have drafted into the NFL soon really has the Tigers high on Mims’ list. In January, LSU was in his top two, so lets see how the program closes in this one. We expect the Tigers to stay in the mix.
**********
Now, at the start of April, all five schools listed in that file are still on Mims' list. We wouldn't change it at this time. We still like Georgia on top with four other SEC schools right behind the Bulldogs. One school that could move up this list over time is Clemson with Mims looking to visit Death Valley as soon as possible.
For now though, Mims is down to 10, but there is still one all are chasing based on the intel Rivals.com has gathered, and it is the home-state school.