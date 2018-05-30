Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 10:47:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star WR Johnny Wilson says Big 10 team recruiting hardest

Nk0eajwcpdgh6gsdsie5
Johnny Wilson
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - Johnny Wilson is only getting started with the recruiting process and seriously looking at which teams stand out in his recruitment.And the 2020 five-star receiver from ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}