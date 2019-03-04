Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 14:07:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star WR Johnny Wilson taks final five

Dvknun6xqy8dwuabqc2u
Johnny Wilson
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Five-star receiver Johnny Wilson recently narrowed his list to not only a top five, and he’s calling it his final five.“I’ve talked about it with my family for the most part and they’ve been with m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}