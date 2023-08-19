Five Takeaways: Depth at C, watch out for Poncho and Jamal Hill settling in
While Oregon football has always had star-studded playmakers, its continued success starts in the trenches. Last season, the offensive line led the NCAA in conceding just five sacks. With quarterback Bo Nix upright, the Ducks playbook could cycle through easily.
One of the questions coming into fall 2023 camp was how this iteration of the Oregon offensive line would fair after it lost four starters. After practice No. 13, position coach A’lique Terry and offensive guard Junior Angilau gave an update on their progress.
Here are five takeaways from those interviews ...
1. Competition is key
When any team brings in a slew of new talent it’s vital that no one player is handed anything, regardless of past performance, stature or age. That’s the message Terry has preached to the offensive line throughout fall camp.
Nobody’s spot is secure.
“You gotta have that good competition when you’re creating that cohesion,” Terry said. “You gotta be able to trust the guy next to you, so we’re trying to build that while also keeping the competition level high so nobody’s ever getting complacent.”
It’s not pitting teammates against one another, it’s encouraging them to challenge each other. On Friday, Terry shed a light on what factors are setting the leaders apart.
“Everybody in our room is good,” Terry said. “You’re going to separate yourself in the minute details.”
In Terry’s eyes, that requires maintaining the same process each day and mastering it. He’s seen that work for guys at the professional level after his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
2. Depth at center
The leader of that well-accomplished offensive line group last season was center Alex Forsyth — a six-year veteran and four-year starter. The center is arguably the most important position on the line as they have to coordinate with the quarterback’s cadence and blocking assignment while having to worry about snapping the ball and picking up their own rusher.
This year’s group needs to challenge a team-like energy to combine to make up what the Ducks lost with Forsyth’s departure.
Terry’s confident in the depth of the centers. It primarily consists of Jackson Powers-Johnson, Marcus Harper II and freshman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu. It’s a group that just needs to build reps with the quarterback and the other four players on the line before the fall season.
“The more experience we get at center, the better we’re going to be,” Terry said.
While unideal, it's possible this position remains fluid into the season. Swapping through centers can create problems as Nix may not be able to build a rapport with an ever-changing heartbeat of the line.
Before he can choose who will start Week 1 against Portland State, there are a few details Terry needs to see ironed out.
“First off, snap consistency. Just making sure snaps are going to be exactly where the quarterback needs it and it won’t be a problem for him to take his eyes off his reads because he knows where the ball’s going to be," he said. "Second, confidence and communication. We’re going to start playing in front of 50-plus thousand, you can’t let that hinder your communication with the guys in front of you.”
It’s a lot for young, less-experienced guys to handle, but Terry and the trio are being meticulous as any good offense starts from the center position.
