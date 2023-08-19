The leader of that well-accomplished offensive line group last season was center Alex Forsyth — a six-year veteran and four-year starter. The center is arguably the most important position on the line as they have to coordinate with the quarterback’s cadence and blocking assignment while having to worry about snapping the ball and picking up their own rusher.

This year’s group needs to challenge a team-like energy to combine to make up what the Ducks lost with Forsyth’s departure.

Terry’s confident in the depth of the centers. It primarily consists of Jackson Powers-Johnson, Marcus Harper II and freshman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu. It’s a group that just needs to build reps with the quarterback and the other four players on the line before the fall season.

“The more experience we get at center, the better we’re going to be,” Terry said.

While unideal, it's possible this position remains fluid into the season. Swapping through centers can create problems as Nix may not be able to build a rapport with an ever-changing heartbeat of the line.

Before he can choose who will start Week 1 against Portland State, there are a few details Terry needs to see ironed out.

“First off, snap consistency. Just making sure snaps are going to be exactly where the quarterback needs it and it won’t be a problem for him to take his eyes off his reads because he knows where the ball’s going to be," he said. "Second, confidence and communication. We’re going to start playing in front of 50-plus thousand, you can’t let that hinder your communication with the guys in front of you.”

It’s a lot for young, less-experienced guys to handle, but Terry and the trio are being meticulous as any good offense starts from the center position.