There was plenty to cover Monday night as Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference to talk more about the No. 13-ranked Ducks' 38-30 win at Texas Tech and the upcoming matchup this week with Hawaii. Oregon eked out its first road win of the season and in the process learned some valuable things about closing out games while leaving some plenty of questions for Lanning on Monday. Here are five takeaways from Lanning's comments ...

1. Avoid untimely penalties

Playing penalty-less football is the standard every coach hopes to reach, but that’s not a realistic expectation. But there can be an emphasis on encouraging players not to commit untimely penalties. Oregon committed its fair share on Saturday — including pass interferences on Mase Funa, Tysheem Johnson and Khyree Jackson. But Lanning said he watched each one back with the respective player and the team is now working on those scenarios in practice. “We’re going to create some out-of-phase drill work,” Lanning said. “The ball might be underthrown and you have to go play the ball and play through without making drastic contact with your man.” Lanning felt that would have specifically been helpful on Jackson’s penalty. On a third-and-18, Jackson didn’t turn and look for the ball and ended up running into the receiver before he had a chance to play the ball. Keeping an opponent’s drive alive in that manner needs to be avoided.

2. Lanning explains conservative offensive approach

The majority of Oregon’s offensive plays in Saturday’s fourth quarter were checkdowns to running back Bucky Irving, quick throws to Troy Franklin or scrambles by Bo Nix. Moving forward if the Ducks want to compete against the Pac-12's high-powered offenses, they’ll have to open up the playbook. However, Lanning said it's short plays like those that’ll help them to do just that. “For us to be the team that we want to be -- set up the play-action shots and be able to move the ball down the field -- we’re going to run the ball,” Lanning said.

3. Bucky Irving is the lead back, but there's no 'workhorse'

Rarely does one running back assume the role of a workhorse at the collegiate level, and why would they, with all the talent there is? Especially at Oregon, who played three backs on Saturday and five last Saturday — each a capable option. “Bucky’s a phenomenal player,” Lanning said. “He can touch the ball a bunch, but we’re going to use all our backs.” They’ll certainly have their somewhat-defined roles in the offense. “Bucky embraces whatever role he’s in,” Lanning said. “That’s what makes Bucky phenomenal.” In terms of this past Saturday, that meant as the first and second down back as well as a receiver out of the backfield. Irving caught seven passes for 50 yards, but that didn’t diminish Noah Whittington’s usage as a pass-catcher. He had six catches for 60 yards. It’s a beneficial approach to all three guys, including Jordan James who will be on the field in short-yardage situations and used to spell Irving and Whittington.

4. Tysheem Johnson's reliability

In non-conference play, teams will tend to cycle their starters seeking the best combination of players before they face their conference mates. That being said, safety Tysheem Johnson has been a bonafide every-down player for Oregon through two games. He leads the defense with 118 snaps played through two games and Lanning explained why: “He’s an instinctive player that has proved he can make tackles,” Lanning said. “I know when we go to battle with Tysheem, he’s going to give us everything he has, every single snap.”

5. Jahlil Florence and Bryce Boettcher will continue to see playing time