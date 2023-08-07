It offered a chance for the players to turn their thoughts of potential future opponents into ones regarding the upcoming 2023 schedule.

After a weekend dominated by the news of conference realignment, the second week of Oregon football’s fall camp got underway Monday.

On Saturday, Dan Lanning did his best to provide short answers regarding Oregon’s move to the Big Ten. The Ducks’ head coach clearly wanted his players and staff focused on the day-to-day process of fall camp. Yet it was apparent, this move — which had been abundant in the rumor mill for the last year — brought excitement to those who spoke on Monday.

Tuioti and Rogers came to Oregon from a Big Ten school, Nebraska, in 2022 and know what it means to be a part of that conference. While Rogers, a senior, won’t be a part of Oregon when it faces its first Big Ten schedule, he’ll be sure to aid the Ducks media rights profits and tune in.

“The cathedrals of college football are in the Big Ten,” Rogers said. “You’ve got a lot of the historic football teams and stadiums that will be really cool for Oregon to play in.”

Rogers expressed anticipation regarding his teammates' future experiences.

Tuioti, on the other hand, felt the move will help Oregon’s image, recruiting prowess and level of competition.

He also commented on the onus the move will put on Oregon to fortify its defensive front.

“Big Ten football, you know you got to be able to play the run,” Tuioti said. “You also got to be able to get after athletic quarterbacks.”

That leads into the second takeaway, as fall camp has seen Oregon on the right path to improve its defense overall.