Five takeaways from Ducks practice: Peak Bo Nix, defensive progress, etc.
After a weekend dominated by the news of conference realignment, the second week of Oregon football’s fall camp got underway Monday.
It offered a chance for the players to turn their thoughts of potential future opponents into ones regarding the upcoming 2023 schedule.
The practice concluded with interviews with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, defensive end Casey Rogers and quarterback Bo Nix.
Here are five takeaways from practice No. 5
1. Excitement for the Big Ten move
On Saturday, Dan Lanning did his best to provide short answers regarding Oregon’s move to the Big Ten. The Ducks’ head coach clearly wanted his players and staff focused on the day-to-day process of fall camp. Yet it was apparent, this move — which had been abundant in the rumor mill for the last year — brought excitement to those who spoke on Monday.
Tuioti and Rogers came to Oregon from a Big Ten school, Nebraska, in 2022 and know what it means to be a part of that conference. While Rogers, a senior, won’t be a part of Oregon when it faces its first Big Ten schedule, he’ll be sure to aid the Ducks media rights profits and tune in.
“The cathedrals of college football are in the Big Ten,” Rogers said. “You’ve got a lot of the historic football teams and stadiums that will be really cool for Oregon to play in.”
Rogers expressed anticipation regarding his teammates' future experiences.
Tuioti, on the other hand, felt the move will help Oregon’s image, recruiting prowess and level of competition.
He also commented on the onus the move will put on Oregon to fortify its defensive front.
“Big Ten football, you know you got to be able to play the run,” Tuioti said. “You also got to be able to get after athletic quarterbacks.”
That leads into the second takeaway, as fall camp has seen Oregon on the right path to improve its defense overall.
2. Better understanding of the defensive scheme
To many, it was perplexing that after hiring a defensive-minded head coach in Lanning, and a former NFL-level defensive coordinator in Tosh Lupoi, the defense didn't make much of a jump last year.
Rather, the Ducks were middle of the pack in the Pac-12: No. 5 in points against and No. 6 in total yards allowed per game.
The reality is that learning Lanning and Lupoi’s scheme can take a second. In year two, it’s clear the returners have grasped that scheme and have become the teachers. That observation came from Nix as he has one of the best views of the defense’s progress competing against them daily.
“It’s not just the coaches teaching it and coaching it,” Nix said. “I think they’re doing a really good job of running the play that’s called, doing a good job with the coverage — they know the detail of the coverage — even the fronts and blitzes. They’re dialed in right now.”
That uptick in execution is evening the play at fall camp and making both sides of the ball better.
“It’s night and day from where we were last year,” Tuioti said.
