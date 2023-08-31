There isn’t anything quite like the first game of the season. The anticipation, excitement and eagerness are felt throughout the entire program and fan base. The wait is almost over with only two days until the 2023 season begins. The final week of preparation saw a handful of players speak to media with Dan Lanning giving more insight into what we can expect to see against Portland State on Saturday. Here are our five takeaways from the week.

1. Start the season right

Week 1 brings with it many mistakes. It’s nearly impossible to see an entirely clean game right out of the gate. For that reason, Portland State can’t be overlooked -- despite being an FCS program coming off a 4-7 season. A win is a win at the end of the day, and everyone around the program knows what needs to be done to make it happen. “I think all of our guys are really excited to go out there and play,” Lanning said. “I’m hoping to win the game. We gotta go win the game, the rest kind of takes care of itself. If we got enough players that can play at a high level, then we’ll make sure we get them in the game.” With the depth chart still yet to be set publicly, Saturday will be the first real chance to see who won the offseason position battles. Expect to see a variety of looks and rotations to not only get the win but to also prepare for the crucial Texas Tech game looming around the corner.

2. Wide receiver depth aplenty

Between the receivers returning from last season and the new additions via the transfer portal and freshmen, this makes up arguably the best pass-catching unit that Bo Nix has ever had. His favorite target from a season ago, Troy Franklin, will undoubtedly be up for an even better year. Not only is he entering his third season in Eugene, but he also has a group around him to take some attention in other directions. “I think it helps a lot, guys can't just focus in on one person,” Franklin said. “We have a lot of guys that have played snaps before and have big-play ability so [defenses] are going to have to play true coverage or whatever the case is.” Franklin is coming off a breakout season with 61 catches for 891 yards and 9 touchdowns. Kris Hutson (44 catches for 472 yards) returns as well and transfers Gary Bryant Jr. (via USC), Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy) are all expected to make an immediate impact. Nix too is coming off his best season, and with the weapons around him, it would not be a surprise to see him reach even new heights in 2023.

3. Time for the defense to set the tone

Even though it is the offense that has a new playcaller this season, the biggest changes for Oregon may come on the defensive side of the ball. The expectations for Lanning’s first season as a head coach were at an all-time high after his stint with Georgia earned him recognition as one of the best defensive coordinators in the nation. His first season, though impressive, was not entirely what fans would have thought. Lanning’s defense ranked a middling 71st nationally in giving up 381.2 yards per game and lacked the element of striking fear into opponents. The emphasis heading into 2023 has been to change that. “You’ll see a lot of things that we lacked last year and those things will be picked up and be better this year,” Trikweze Bridges said. “The No. 1 thing we are always trying to bring is physicality.” Edge rusher Jordan Burch and linebacker Jestin Jacobs are two transfers ready to help that case and strengthen the front seven, while there are still plenty of returners set to make a big impact. “It starts with the effort,” linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. “Guys got to go out there with the right mindset and be able to swarm to the ball. Also taking the ball away because as a defense if you want to be feared you want to go out there and have the offense scared to not be able to pass the ball or run certain plays.”

4. Marcus Harper back at LG

With all the new faces added to the offensive line in the offseason -- and the limited information Lanning lets out from practice -- the starting depth chart for Week 1 remains a big mystery. Sure, some players seem to be the frontrunners, but with a lot of versatility and depth we could see a variety of different rotations. In the spring and fall camp, it appeared that Marcus Harper would be transitioning to center. With Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk both gone, the center spot was very much up for grabs. But Harper shed some light on his role. “Whether left guard, right guard or center, I have no problem doing what I need to do,” Harper said. “There is a comfortability in going back to the position that I played all last year, just to hone in my technique and just match the fundamentals. I'm grateful to be back at left guard.” Harper made 10 starts at left guard last year but is still embracing the ongoing position battle. The added transfers have made the race extremely tight, but Harper is grateful for the competition. “It helped the betterment of the team,” Haper said. “Coach T (OL coach A'lique Terry), it was after the first scrimmage, he was like, ‘Everyone's doing a great job, so who’s going to be the most consistent?’ That was a testament to me. How consistent can I be? How can I make a play one day, OK, can I do it again the next day and the next day?”

5. Nobody more eager to get started than the players