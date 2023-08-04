Here are 5 takeaways from what Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi said after fall practice No. 2.

The second practice of fall camp concluded Thursday with both of the team’s coordinators sharing their insights on the start of camp and the talent within their units.

In football terms, summer is officially over. Fall camp is underway for the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning, fresh off a new contract, and his team gets ready for a highly anticipated 2023 Pac-12 season.

Just like last year, Lanning has made it a staple to make sure the team is connected. Inking a contract to stay in Eugene until 2028, hosting numerous team bonding events and hiring the correct staff all plays into account.

The message has clearly translated precisely to the team’s coordinators as both have made it evident that team chemistry is a significant priority.

“Continuity within us as a staff, [Stein]’s someone who is going to walk into my office or I’ll walk into his office, and there’s a certain look that we want to see or something we want to do, we’re both open-minded to do that and work with each other,” Lupoi said. "It all starts there.

“I think it’s important for us in our job to reach out to these guys. I try to meet with a minimum of two players a day and really not talk a whole lot about football. We just dive in and check on the mental health. Ultimately, we’re going to get a lot better result out there on the field if we’re truly playing for something bigger than ourselves."

While Lupoi settles in for his second season, Stein comes into the year with a more daunting task. Building chemistry with an entirely new roster and staff doesn’t happen overnight, but Stein has been trying to make his transition as seamless as possible, starting with building a trusting relationship with quarterback Bo Nix.

“I think we share a lot of commonalities in terms of our personality, our intensity, our attention to detail, both of us played quarterback,” Stein said. “We share a lot of things on the field, but off the field, he’s a man of faith like I am. He’s a family man. He’s connected to this community like I feel I am. You know, we talk every single day after practice. So I try to do everything I can to keep developing that relationship.”