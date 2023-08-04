Five takeaways from interviews with OC Will Stein and DC Tosh Lupoi
In football terms, summer is officially over. Fall camp is underway for the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning, fresh off a new contract, and his team gets ready for a highly anticipated 2023 Pac-12 season.
The second practice of fall camp concluded Thursday with both of the team’s coordinators sharing their insights on the start of camp and the talent within their units.
Here are 5 takeaways from what Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi said after fall practice No. 2.
1. Connection
Just like last year, Lanning has made it a staple to make sure the team is connected. Inking a contract to stay in Eugene until 2028, hosting numerous team bonding events and hiring the correct staff all plays into account.
The message has clearly translated precisely to the team’s coordinators as both have made it evident that team chemistry is a significant priority.
“Continuity within us as a staff, [Stein]’s someone who is going to walk into my office or I’ll walk into his office, and there’s a certain look that we want to see or something we want to do, we’re both open-minded to do that and work with each other,” Lupoi said. "It all starts there.
“I think it’s important for us in our job to reach out to these guys. I try to meet with a minimum of two players a day and really not talk a whole lot about football. We just dive in and check on the mental health. Ultimately, we’re going to get a lot better result out there on the field if we’re truly playing for something bigger than ourselves."
While Lupoi settles in for his second season, Stein comes into the year with a more daunting task. Building chemistry with an entirely new roster and staff doesn’t happen overnight, but Stein has been trying to make his transition as seamless as possible, starting with building a trusting relationship with quarterback Bo Nix.
“I think we share a lot of commonalities in terms of our personality, our intensity, our attention to detail, both of us played quarterback,” Stein said. “We share a lot of things on the field, but off the field, he’s a man of faith like I am. He’s a family man. He’s connected to this community like I feel I am. You know, we talk every single day after practice. So I try to do everything I can to keep developing that relationship.”
2. 'Iron sharpens iron'
This might be one of the more complete Oregon rosters in recent years. Lanning and his staff have kept Eugene as one of the most popular destinations for highly-rated recruits, as well as utilizing the transfer portal as well as any other program (or "progrum").
On offense, Nix returns with a majority of his weapons and a revamped offensive line. With a general consensus that the Pac-12 is filled with elite quarterbacks this season, Lanning and Lupoi’s side of the ball must make significant improvements. Practicing against one of the highest-scoring offenses in college football from last season every day is a great way to move in the right direction.
“Being at Oregon, iron sharpens iron. We’ve got a lot of great offensive players out there,” Lupoi said. “We’ve got plenty of great defensive players as well. Now, it’s just the competitive edge that each group brings every single day. Coach Stein and the offense are doing a lot of great things for us that are going to prepare you better for the season with what they’re doing on offense and for us to adjust to that. That’s been great to see.”
