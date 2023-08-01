More than three dozen players took turns talking with reporters after Lanning and quarterback Bo Nix took turns in the spotlight.

Last week, Lanning signed a new contract that works out to $45 million dollars of base salary over six years with a sizeable $20 million dollar buyout if he leaves the program before the end of his contract.

“I've got three kids, they've lived in eight states, it's nice to be able to see them graduate from the same school.,” Lanning said.

With signing a contract with a hefty buyout Lanning makes it clear that at Oregon he is in it for the long run.

Lanning is Oregon's fourth head coach since 2016 not including Bryan McClendon, who served as interim coached for one game in the Alamo Bowl after Mario Cristobal left the program in 2021.

Lanning not only doubled down on his commitment to the Ducks with that buyout, he did so again Monday when asked about his intentions to stay long-term.

"You got $20 million?" Lanning said. "Look, I don't mind, we talk about when you cook breakfast, the chicken, right, you pop out an egg, he's committed. But the pig, he's all in, right? That bacon, it takes a little bit more. Coaches so often, it's not fair in college football in my opinion when a university makes a commitment to a coach but a coach doesn't make a commitment to that university. I want to be here. And believe or not believe, whatever you want, there's no secret this is what I want. I've said before, the grass isn't always greener.

"Like, I have everything I want here, and there's a vision for this to continue to grow. We're able to get elite players, I think that's no secret. As long as we can continue to recruit at a high level, develop and continue to have world-class facilities, continue to push the bar in everything that we do, everything's here that's necessary for us to be successful. So it's something I want to sign up for -- it's not something I shy away from."

With that substantial commitment from Oregon, Lanning is tasked with getting the Ducks into the College Football Playoff, something the team was in contention for last season before two late losses. The mantra he has set for the 2023 season is “good to great.”