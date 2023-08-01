Five takeaways from Oregon's football media day
Oregon's football media day Monday gave head coach Dan Lanning and players a chance to share their thoughts before the start of fall camp Wednesday.
More than three dozen players took turns talking with reporters after Lanning and quarterback Bo Nix took turns in the spotlight.
Here were the top takeaways from the afternoon.
RELATED: Watch Dan Lanning's full media day session | Watch video interviews with Oregon players
1. Dan Lanning is here to stay at Oregon
Last week, Lanning signed a new contract that works out to $45 million dollars of base salary over six years with a sizeable $20 million dollar buyout if he leaves the program before the end of his contract.
“I've got three kids, they've lived in eight states, it's nice to be able to see them graduate from the same school.,” Lanning said.
He continued, stating, “It's not fair in college football in my opinion when a university makes a commitment to a coach and a coach doesn't make that commitment to the university.”
With signing a contract with a hefty buyout Lanning makes it clear that at Oregon he is in it for the long run.
Lanning is Oregon's fourth head coach since 2016 not including Bryan McClendon, who served as interim coached for one game in the Alamo Bowl after Mario Cristobal left the program in 2021.
Lanning not only doubled down on his commitment to the Ducks with that buyout, he did so again Monday when asked about his intentions to stay long-term.
"You got $20 million?" Lanning said. "Look, I don't mind, we talk about when you cook breakfast, the chicken, right, you pop out an egg, he's committed. But the pig, he's all in, right? That bacon, it takes a little bit more. Coaches so often, it's not fair in college football in my opinion when a university makes a commitment to a coach but a coach doesn't make a commitment to that university. I want to be here. And believe or not believe, whatever you want, there's no secret this is what I want. I've said before, the grass isn't always greener.
"Like, I have everything I want here, and there's a vision for this to continue to grow. We're able to get elite players, I think that's no secret. As long as we can continue to recruit at a high level, develop and continue to have world-class facilities, continue to push the bar in everything that we do, everything's here that's necessary for us to be successful. So it's something I want to sign up for -- it's not something I shy away from."
With that substantial commitment from Oregon, Lanning is tasked with getting the Ducks into the College Football Playoff, something the team was in contention for last season before two late losses. The mantra he has set for the 2023 season is “good to great.”
2. The offense will remain plenty explosive
With former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham now the head coach at Arizona State, the expectation for his successor Will Stein is that the offense will still keep many of its same characteristics.
"I think the DNA traits of who we are, it's Oregon football, so we're going to continue to do a lot of things we do well," Lanning said of the offense. “... What I’m excited about is we're still going to have some of those same traits. We’re still going to be a great team at running the ball, we're still going to take those opportunities to push the ball down the field. It's no secret we have a really good quarterback, we're going to lean on him.”
Oregon was one of six teams nationally (four in the Pac-12) to average at least 500 yards per game of total offense last season.
The Ducks finished 12th nationally in rushing at 215.8 yards per game and 17th in passing at 284.8 yards per game.
With Nix, leading rusher Bucky Irving and top receiver Troy Franklin all back, along with some significant additions both in the freshman class and through the transfer portal, the Ducks certainly have the pieces to be very productive again.
All eyes will be on Stein, who is 33 years old and was the co-offensive coordinator at UTSA last year, where his offense ranked 12th nationally at 476 yards per game.
"Will brings in a lot of great ideas. He's been a part of a variety of systems that I want to see us be able to institute within the framework of what we already do, and that's already happening," Lanning said. "We're on the same page. We spend a lot of time talking about our process together, but certainly, you want to give your coaches responsibilities and then be excited with the results that they come up with, right? I want our coaches to coach. Will, along with the rest of the offensive staff, it's a collaborative effort. There's no one person on their own, but he's done a phenomenal job of jelling those guys together and certainly I'm popping in there to share my thoughts frequently."
Nix talked about how he's built his relationship with Stein through the winter, spring and offseason, starting with just getting to know each other as people before diving into football and nuances to the offense.
"You can't expect him to be the same as Coach Dillingham -- they're two different people -- but I'm excited to be around him," Nix said. "He provides a lot of good things, he does a lot of things that I'm comfortable with and then he's going to provide some new things that he's going to teach me and we're going to be able to run and incorporate. So I'm excited about it ... anticipating great things for us on offense."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news