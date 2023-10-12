Five takeaways from what the Ducks said this week looking ahead to UW
The eyes of the college football world will be fixed on the first pivotal Pac-12 duel of the season, as No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) travels to Seattle to take on No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday afternoon.
All the words have now been spoken from both sides about the matchup, with Ducks players talking after practice Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here are our five takeaways from those interviews and the Ducks' preparations for a huge rivalry showdown.
1. History matters -- to an extent
It’s been publicized ad nauseam, how Oregon lost its 23-game winning streak in Autzen with the 37-34 loss to Washington last year, how safety Bennett Williams couldn’t make a play to stop Taj Davis’ touchdown, and how head coach Dan Lanning chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Ducks’ own 34, failing to convert and setting up the Huskies' game-winning field goal.
No matter how much Lanning will act as if this is just-another-game, it’s not.
Rewind to their strength and conditioning period before training camp, the Ducks players were telling themselves they were not “the best in the Pacific Northwest,” center Jackson Powers-Johnson said. That loss put a chip on their shoulder.
“It’s stung all year,” he said. “This is an opportunity to go back up there and give it everything we’ve got.”
Highlighted by last year’s thriller, this matchup has produced some of Oregon’s most exciting and tantalizing games in recent memory. Returners know that and newcomers have been quick to learn that.
One in particular is Bennett’s brother Evan Williams, who transferred over from Fresno State in the offseason. He shot Bennett a text this week and the two talked about the importance of this rivalry, last year’s loss and the challenges left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. presents.
“We definitely looked back at some of those plays,” Evan Williams said. “A lot of guys who returned to this team understand the significance of this rivalry… my brother talked to me about [Penix’s] wonky release, the ball tails a different direction than we normally see. I’m looking forward to seeing it live.”
There’s a lot at play Saturday that goes beyond a storied rivalry. These are two highest-ranked teams in the Pac-12, so this game could have major ramifications in deciding who makes the conference’s championship game and even the College Football Playoff.
“It’s personal,” linebacker Bryce Boettcher said. “But at the end of the day, it’s Oregon vs. Oregon.”
2. Defensive improvements
The flaw of that 2022 Ducks team, which was especially exploited by Penix’s performance, was the defense. In 2023, the Oregon defense has shown marked signs of improvement -- most significantly, it has a better pass rush and a more well-rounded secondary, but this will be its greatest test.
The Huskies rank third national in scoring at 46.0 points per game (behind USC and Oregon) and first in total offense at 569.4 yards per game.
Penix has passed for 1,999 yards, 16 touchdowns and 2 interceptions through five games -- leading all FBS quarterbacks with 399.8 passing yards per game -- while feeding a triumvirate of top pass-catchers in Rome Odunze (32 catches for 608 yards and 4 TDs), Jalen McMillan (20-311-3 in just three games) and Ja'Lynn Polk (26-468-4).
“[Washington] does a lot of shifts on offense and we got to be really good at communicating and slowing the game down,” Boettcher said.
He feels this iteration of the Huskies plays more physical than last year’s team so it will test the Ducks’ tackling. It will also be up to the secondary to contain the odds-on Heisman favorite, Penix, and not allow his receivers to break the top off the defense like they did last year.
Boettcher thinks the defensive backs are up to that task.
“They play the ball well,” he said. “They have good technique. They’re ballhawks. When the ball is up in the air they go get it.”
That may be true, and easy to see in action against opponents like Colorado and Stanford, but Washington is a whole other challenge.
