Here are our five takeaways from those interviews and the Ducks' preparations for a huge rivalry showdown.

All the words have now been spoken from both sides about the matchup, with Ducks players talking after practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

The eyes of the college football world will be fixed on the first pivotal Pac-12 duel of the season, as No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) travels to Seattle to take on No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been publicized ad nauseam, how Oregon lost its 23-game winning streak in Autzen with the 37-34 loss to Washington last year, how safety Bennett Williams couldn’t make a play to stop Taj Davis’ touchdown, and how head coach Dan Lanning chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Ducks’ own 34, failing to convert and setting up the Huskies' game-winning field goal.

No matter how much Lanning will act as if this is just-another-game, it’s not.

Rewind to their strength and conditioning period before training camp, the Ducks players were telling themselves they were not “the best in the Pacific Northwest,” center Jackson Powers-Johnson said. That loss put a chip on their shoulder.

“It’s stung all year,” he said. “This is an opportunity to go back up there and give it everything we’ve got.”

Highlighted by last year’s thriller, this matchup has produced some of Oregon’s most exciting and tantalizing games in recent memory. Returners know that and newcomers have been quick to learn that.

One in particular is Bennett’s brother Evan Williams, who transferred over from Fresno State in the offseason. He shot Bennett a text this week and the two talked about the importance of this rivalry, last year’s loss and the challenges left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. presents.

“We definitely looked back at some of those plays,” Evan Williams said. “A lot of guys who returned to this team understand the significance of this rivalry… my brother talked to me about [Penix’s] wonky release, the ball tails a different direction than we normally see. I’m looking forward to seeing it live.”

There’s a lot at play Saturday that goes beyond a storied rivalry. These are two highest-ranked teams in the Pac-12, so this game could have major ramifications in deciding who makes the conference’s championship game and even the College Football Playoff.

“It’s personal,” linebacker Bryce Boettcher said. “But at the end of the day, it’s Oregon vs. Oregon.”