Much has been made about Colorado’s offensive line being one of its weaker position groups, but that can’t be used to downplay the impact Oregon’s front seven had in disrupting the Buffaloes’ offensive game plan.

Entering Saturday’s matchup Lanning knew the Buffaloes wanted to throw the ball as they had excelled doing so and have a weaker running game. He understood that lack of balance would give Oregon’s pass rush a chance to affect the outcome. Fittingly, the Ducks executed.

“It really speaks to the patience of when we do execute a game, let’s go attack and be on the move,” Lanning said. “When they don’t have great balance, it allows you to be more disruptive in the pass-rush game. It allows you to build your games on the front. More so for a passing game than a run game. I thought our guys did a good job of executing that.”