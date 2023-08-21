Oregon’s 15th fall practice concluded Monday with offensive coordinator Will Stein, defensive back Tysheem Johnson, and offensive lineman Steven Jones all speaking to media.

Dan Lanning’s second season in Eugene kicks off in less than two weeks and expectations couldn’t be higher. On defense, many new pieces and improving returners make up a side that could very well emulate the type of defense that Lanning grew used to seeing over in Athens during his time at Georgia.

Offensively, there might be even more to be excited about. While quarterback Bo Nix gears up for his second season with the Ducks and final collegiate season overall, his new OC will look to try and make his transition to Pac-12 football seamless.

Having a quarterback who acts almost like a coach himself leading the team should make things a little easier for Stein, but still lie a handful of challenges left to be figured out.

The offensive line room was hit hard over the offseason, both on the field and on the sideline. Former offensive line coach Adrian Klemm made his way back onto an NFL staff, leaving the Ducks down four starters and a coach all in the same room.

We’ll get to see all of the new additions and changes for the 2023 team in just 12 days, until then, here are five takeaways from fall practice No. 15.