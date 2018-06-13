CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team

Kardell Thomas

The Rivals.com updated rankings release for the Class of 2019 continued on Wednesday with the debut of the new Rivals250. The updated rankings saw plenty of new players move into the rankings, and several other players make moves up and down the charts. With the full list now on display, we examine five college teams that should be feeling pretty good about how the new rankings shook out. MORE: Five players who have become the latest five-stars | Farrell takes a closer look at how Derek Stingley made the jump to No. 1

LSU

It’s a great year for talent in the state of Louisiana, and considering the Tigers more often than not land the top talent in the state their fans have plenty of reasons to be happy about the new rankings. LSU is the leader in the clubhouse for the nation’s new No. 1 overall player, Derek Stingley, with his decision likely to come later this month. Should Stingley eventually join the Tigers, he won’t be the lone five-star, as longtime commit and fellow Baton Rouge resident Kardell Thomas also moved up to five-star status after dominating throughout the spring.

The rest of Rivals250 also had some moves that benefited LSU, including offensive line commit Anthony Bradford moving up 62 spots to No. 124 overall. LSU linebacker commit Zach Edwards also moved from outside the 250 to No. 243 overall.

AUBURN

George Pickens Rivals.com

Tigers fans are often defensive when it comes to rankings moves, but they should feel pretty good with the way things stand with the latest rankings. Wide receiver commit George Pickens shot up the rankings, moving up 113 spots to No. 43 overall. His move was one of the biggest jumps of any player at any position. Pickens is now one of three Auburn commits knocking on the door of five-star status, as longtime quarterback commit Bo Nix comes in at No. 40 overall and linebacker commit Owen Pappoe is No. 26 overall.

OREGON

Mykael Wright

The Ducks already have the Pac-12’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class, both in overall points and in star average. Those numbers will be boosted when the Rivals250 is factored in later in the week, especially with several committed players seeing nice bumps in their ranking. Defensive back commit Mykael Wright jumped 26 spots to No. 77 overall, joining fellow Ducks commits Sean Dollars (No. 60), Mase Funa (No. 70) and Jeremiah Criddell (No. 89) in the Rivals100. In total, the Ducks now have five commits in the Rivals250, also tops in the Pac-12.

GEORGIA

Nolan Smith Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Last year was one of the best recruiting years in school history, and the Dawgs have picked up right where they left off in 2018. The school currently has eight commitments, all of which are ranked as four-stars or higher. The group is led by five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood, who sits at No. 6 overall. But that’s not the only five-star prospect on the school’s commitment list, as longtime commitment Nolan Smith also saw a bump to five-star status and moved all the way to No. 11 overall. Of the Bulldogs commits, all but one - four-star defensive end William Norton - are firmly entrenched in the Rivals250.

OHIO STATE

Garrett Wilson