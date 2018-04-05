The 2020 class in the West Region is loaded, led by four five-star prospects. Here is a look at five recruits who are on the fringe of making the Rivals100 as the 2020 rankings get rolled out.

Rivals.com

At the Passing Down SoCal Regional, Washington was one of the best-looking prospects in attendance. He has phenomenal size, he moves incredibly well because he also plays basketball and he has excellent hands. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound standout could be one of the better tight ends nationally down the road if he continues to develop. UCLA stands out early on even if the Bruins haven’t offered. USC, Arizona State, Oregon and many others are involved.



Phillips has been a lockdown cornerback at numerous events this offseason. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage and he can run with any receiver in the region, compete for 50/50 balls and he’s athletic enough to make a lot of plays on deep passes. Aggressive and tough, Phillips is emerging as one of the better cornerbacks in the region. Oregon, UCLA, Washington and others have offered so far.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Collins runs with fierce, relentless aggression and he’s really physical so the 2020 running back is tough to bring down. He has the speed to get to the outside and make people miss, and the toughness to run between the tackles, bounce off players and gain yards that way. He’s experimenting with playing more receiver but he could be extra special at running back. Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon State and others are involved.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



McMillan was one of the best receivers at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Northern California as he was tough to stop all day. He’s an explosive route runner who can set up cornerbacks and get by pretty much anybody, and then McMillan has excellent hands to make tough catches. USC, Cal, Arizona, Utah and others have offered so far.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com