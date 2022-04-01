Flock Talk: Back in the Saddle
Devon Allen to return to football?That is the plan from the former two-sport Oregon star. He will be at Oregon’s pro day today to show off his skills. He detailed his plans on worldathletics.org.“M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news