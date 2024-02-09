Wednesday is what has been the traditional signing day across college football. Though Oregon only had one addition to the high school signees this week with the addition of Gatlin Bair, the Duck staff used the day as a chance to travel around the state and talk with Duck fans about the class and highlight each of the players. Today in a mega Flock Talk, we have quotes from both coordinators Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi about every high school player on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR WILL STEIN TALKS OFFENSIVE CLASS:

Advertisement

“J-Mac was a kid that committed to another school and told us to keep recruiting him and that’s what we did. We flipped him late on the early signing period. You talk about a playmaker, a guy that does everything for his team, he’ll line up at Wildcat quarterback. He was handing the ball off. He is what you want in a wideout. He has great size to him. Obviously great speed. His ability to break tackles and run with the football, I think, is as special as anybody you’re going to see in the country. “Understands space. Being able to create separation. The ability to go catch the ball and make those contested catches at the magical moment make good receivers great receivers.”

“A lot of times he’s double or triple-teamed. This kid runs a sub 10.1 in the 100-meter. Not only is he super fast but when you watch his tape he’s a football player. That’s one thing when I first watched him. I was like OK, I know he’s a track star. But how does that translate to the football field? He has every single movement, every single skill set that you want in a football player. He’s not just a track kid; he is a football player. Obviously, he plays wide receiver. Probably will play on the edge for us because he can take the top off the defense, has elite hands, elite speed, and toughness as well.”

“Another kid we turned late. Kids that dream of coming to Oregon, this kid was committed to another local rival and it was a great addition to our class. Another playmaker, get the ball in his hands and let him go be great. This kid can create separation, extremely quick, not as big as Gatlin or JMac, more in the Dillon Gresham size but creates separation. Receivers, his ability to separate, you don’t see a lot of catches from Ryan where there’s a guy right on his back because he’s faster and at that spot he’s able to create separation and go make the catch and then go score touchdowns.”

“This kid from San Jacinto High School in Southern California; when you think about Dillon you think about speed, athleticism. This guy, he was extremely productive in high school; scored a lot of touchdowns, caught a lot of footballs. He is a playmaker. He was courted by a lot of people late but stuck with the Ducks because he knew that this was the right place for him. The ability to make people miss in space, when you catch the ball as a receiver you turn into a running back and that’s what he does. He looks to score every time he touches the football. Really excited about Dillon and what he’s going to bring to us. “He’s got some speed for sure. When you recruit wide outs you obviously look for toughness, catch ability, being able to create separation but then this is stuff that we cannot teach. We can work as much as we want but this kid was born with natural speed and he’s going to help us for sure.”

“Plays with an edge and a violence at tackle. Another guy when you look at who we signed, it’s versatile players up front that can play guard, can play tackle. He has athleticism. He played in the Adidas All-American game, a really talented player. Another PNW kid.”

OL JacQawn McRoy “He goes by Shaq for a reason. I said (Trent Ferguson) was the biggest, but I misspoke. Shaq is the largest human being I’ve ever seen in my time. He is all of 6-foor-8, 370 (pounds) and you see that size and you think somebody that might not be as athletic but you can see right here Shaq can bend, Shaq can move. Going into the Big Ten it takes large human beings to go win that conference and be able to run the football in our biggest games. We added great size with Shaq.”

“A kid that when I first got here, another dream come true for Luke. He did a great job last spring of making himself known by the way that he threw the football in workouts and really the way that he runs as well. This guy is a 10.4 (second) 100-meters. Gatlin (Bair) is a sub 10.1, Luke’s not far off from Gatlin and he plays quarterback. Truly a dual-threat but not just with his legs, the kid can really throw the football. Got a high IQ, and high character. He’s been running as fast as anybody on our team so far this spring. Really excited about Luke and his trajectory here in our offense. “You can do a lot of things with him, power read game, zone read game, but then obviously his ability to fit the ball into tight windows, his ability to anticipate and be accurate with the football is huge. Got great leadership, comes from a great family.”

“When you think about Roger, this kid is an excellent ball-catcher. Another guy that’s gained probably already 15 pounds since he’s been here. Got a thick lower build, a big upper frame and I think he has the potential to be one of the greats here. I really believe that. This kid is really, really talented. Comes from a great family and is really working his tail off so far.”



“This is probably the largest human being on this entire offensive roster. This kid is all of 6-foot-7, flirting around 300 pounds. He was actually a lacrosse player before he played football. So he’s got really light feet, some great athleticism, a kid that we believe can develop into a starting left tackle one day for us. He’s not here yet, but he will be here soon. Another in-state kid at West Salem High School; a great program. Excited about his development and where he’s going to be for us here in the future.”

“This kid is smart, tough, dependable. Not only did he play running back for his team but you’d see him at Wildcat quarterback throwing passes. I do love double pass; I know we didn’t see that a lot from us this year but I promise you there’s a double pass waiting on somebody. We practiced it about a million times this past year, I just got to call the damn play. “Dink can throw the football too. The guy’s got great vision, great acceleration through the holes. His play strength is extremely high. He’s got a thick lower build. A kid who was Gatorade Player of the Year in that area. Really excited about Dink and his versatility for us in our backfield.”

“A great in-state kid from Clackamas. Big, physical — a guy that can play all three spots, we think. Has large human beings in his family and you can see how he plays the game of football with violence and an edge up front. Whenever you look at O-line you want to look at guys that can bend, guys that are athletic, and guys that can play multiple positions. I think he can play tackle, guard, even potentially play center for us.”

“A kid from an extremely well-known program as we all know, Mater Dei High School in Southern California. This is a kid, extremely tough over the middle. More of a slot receiver for us than anything. Bigger, thicker build, can block on the perimeter, can make contested catches, has a high football IQ and a will to win unlike anybody else. Excited about Jack and what he’s going to do for our offense and also potentially in the return game at punt returner.”

“This is a guy from Texas who played at Manvel, a really great program in that state, just outside Houston. When you look at Kade, when anybody sees him in person this summer or any type of fan day, he is a huge kid. He can bend. He can catch the football. We saw him at camps last year and what stood out is a guy that size running that fast and catching the football. Really excited about him and his development here. “This guy can set edges. He can get big, and extend gaps for us. Excited about Kade and what he’s going to bring to our team. He’s really, really talented at catching the football. He actually camped with us last summer too and it solidified that we knew we had to get him on our team.” SUMMARY: Will Stein expressed tremendous excitement and confidence about the Oregon offensive recruiting class of 2024. He highlighted the diverse talents and strengths of each player, emphasizing their athleticism, versatility, and potential to make significant contributions to the team. Stein particularly emphasized the speed, toughness, and playmaking abilities present among the recruits, indicating that they possess the necessary skills to excel in Oregon's offensive system. Additionally, he applauded the efforts of the coaching staff in identifying and recruiting these players, suggesting that they have assembled a group with the potential to elevate the team's performance in the coming seasons. DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TOSH LUPOI TALKS DEFENSIVE CLASS:

“Aaron Flowers, gosh just a testament to relentless recruiting. Leading with coach Hampton; did an elite job there with him and his family. This guy really stood out because — we knew that it came down to us and USC in the end — before he made his verbal commitment, coach Hampton put an elite Zoom together and it was one of those things where you put a lot of work toward something — the consistency everyday in the process. As we’re talking through it and going through it, coach Hamp really led that. I was looking through that thing and was like, ‘I don’t care who I am, I’m coming to Oregon after this presentation.’ “This is a guy, too, just kind of confirming when he commits to you, how hard Alabama, Texas, and Georgia never let off. They put on the gas pedal. After you watched his senior season, where I think some of the immature programs are gonna do their evaluations off of sophomore year, junior year, and then stop. The way this guy performed this season, the level he did, we feel like we have absolutely one of the best in the country.”

“I think just speed and physicality. I’m always watching specific film. He played the national champion Bishop Gorman out here in Oregon; we did not attend that game because that’s against the NCAA rules. So we’re able to evaluate that from a film standpoint. At that game, he had 13 tackles. He caused a fumble. And he absolutely lit somebody up on kickoff there. Part of our defensive culture is ball excellence and this guy had four caused fumbles and, I believe, one interception this season. So, I think this guy is a sideline-to-sideline individual and I’m excited to work with him.”

“Awesome family — came straight out of Baltimore, Saint Francis. Again, you know what you’re getting with an individual like that. He can take hard coaching. He kind of lit the nation up in the All-Star game where he took a pick-six to the house. So, I hope we see a few of those in Autzen.

“Aydin, I think the most important thing you need to know about him, as a national champion — how many champions can we sign and bring that to our culture? Right before the USC game, he arrived and we were at warmups there. I was running up the tunnel to hug my wife. He was waiting at the base of the tunnel. He picked me up and he cracked my rib. Diagnosed by (Kevin Steil); the rest of the season I had a cracked rib. But it was also the feeling of an absolute beast, and me being a helpless man in the air.”

“I think what stands out is 31.5 sacks in the last three seasons. So, production starts there. He’s got all the tangibles; 34 ½ inch arms, 251 pounds, 6-foot-6 with an 81.5-inch wingspan. Those are actually NFL measures today. Those were taken when he was 17. Now, it’s about pushing him, getting him to play at a consistent, hard basis and making that technique show up on gameday. Excited to do that with him.”

“DK, he’s a guy. … I love to see when you rise versus specific competition. So, Long Beach Poly game, 14 tackles. I believe two interceptions. See him playing at a high level of a rivalry game, I think that stands out a lot about being an elite competitor. Other than that, just visiting him at the house, he has an attack dog named, ‘Lambo’ and that’s someone you need to be aware of if you’re in that neighborhood.”

“I just saw him listed at 285. That was probably like his fourth-grade bodyweight. Definitely in the 330s right now. Giant, large man. There’s nothing more exciting for me than when you go in to eat breakfast — or last night we had a connection meeting with the fellas that had nothing to do with football, all about life — after that we ate some dinner. To go in there and see these giant, massive men that are the size of NFL players today as 17, 18-year-old men. So, he’s got a long way to improve. He knows that. We’re excited to do that with him and fine-tune his skill set. But from a measurables standpoint, he’s certainly got a head start from that. So you understand, his nickname is “Da Issue.”

“Nicknamed, ‘Big Co.’ Has his own clothing line. … This guy really stood out at his game; I was really impressed visiting him in person. He didn’t know we were there. It was me and coach Tuioti. You just hear a voice rising in the locker room before the game. And the leadership value — he’s a great individual. Extremely high character. Some of the stories you hear about this guy, where he motivated seven or eight teammates to go to church with him during the weekdays, highly involved there. Probably the best signing day announcement I’ve ever seen in my career in 18 years.”

“Freakish individual. Dual-sport athlete. Actually threw the shot-put as a sophomore over 60 feet. I threw it 47 feet and qualified for NCS. I would not come anywhere near that. That was my senior year, too. This guy is an impressive, explosive individual. Threw the javelin over 190 feet, which is the top national mark. He’ll actually throw here as well. I think it’s important, we’re gonna always look at the PNW first. Our staff, led by coach Lanning, is signing the best of the best two season in a row. This guy is certainly nothing short of the best in the PNW.

“Versatility, that’s what sums up this guy right here. Different skill set. He’s a guy who, as you can see from this film, he’s kind of entering all over the place. Attacking internally. Rolling off the edge. I think what stands out, too, is his production. He played five games this season and had nine sacks. His junior season he had 17 sacks. We spell sacks with money signs — $ack — that’s what this guy is coming after.”

“Mothudi, in Setswana, means craftsmanship: one elite with tools and weaponry. This individual plays like that. He represents his last name. He had a Zybek 4.72 (seconds) which is an electric 40 (yard dash). Hand-timed, probably in the 4.5’s. Impressive individual; he’s been working his butt off here. So, excited to clean up some technique with him and attack the process with him.”

“I really like his versatility. I told our staff the day we were getting him, I’m kind of challenging everybody and see, like, this guy is gonna compete as good as anyone that we’re signing based off the film evaluation. Then, you kind of dive in from his family dynamics and get to know the guy; really excited about this individual. He’s a guy, I’m not comparing him to him, but you see from a versatility standpoint like a Brandon Dorlus. Where he has the ability to dominate the “C” area and then get reduced down and cause problems in the B-gap as well.”

“I love recruiting a guy who, one, he’s always gonna have a soft spot in my heart being from the bay. Specifically, the EPA here. This guy didn’t have it easy at any point in his life, including coming out of high school. Didn’t qualify. Kept working; became a JUCO player. Again, just like we mentioned with Aydin, how many champions can we surround our defense and our culture with? This guy is another national champion from a really great program led by Tim Tulloch at CSM that I respect a lot. I think that we know what we’re getting with him. Excited about fine-tuning some of these things from a technique standpoint. But you can see a skillset and an exciting individual here that we hope can lead our defense.”