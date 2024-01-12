Seriously, though, he did interrupt a Wednesday evening that was the only night I was able to see my youngest son while he was in town with his wife and puppy. I have everyone a rundown of what I was hearing Wednesday night and I think it was thorough enough to get a point across; there was a different sense of calmness from the people I was able to get in contact with Wednesday night. I did not spend a ton of time chasing down former and current players to get inside scoop; I did not contact any agents; and I did not contact a bunch of parents.

The plan all week was to talk about the Polynesian Bowl, its importance, the richness of Polynesian culture and how the culture has shaped the sport and vice-versa – and then Nick Saban had to go an interrupt my entire thought process with his rude and untimely decision to make everything about himself by announcing his retirement from coaching (that last quip is intended mostly in jest).





I heard from a couple of different people with strong connections that the message about being happy in Eugene was not just a line – it was more truthful than just about anyone had felt going into prior coaching rumors. When Willie Taggart was vacillating, I spoke with multiple people at Sheldon High School, in the athletic department, former players, former staff members and, while there were some who thought he was staying, there was never a calm sense of all would be okay.

Wednesday night was different. It never felt like it did with Taggart or even Mario. Part of that is simple, Dan Lanning is – in my opinion – at his dream job. He has taken Oregon recruiting to unprecedented heights. And, you know what, if he has a year where the class is ‘only’ ranked number 15, the fans in Eugene probably will not have the kind of melt down they would in Tuscaloosa, or Athens, or Columbus, or Texas, or a few other places where there is no off switch; where there is no such thing as an acceptable down cycle; where expectations are to win a national championship within four years or be looking for a new job.

What a few coaches have not realized is that Oregon offers something that is sustainable long term: exceptional resources and much more reasonable expectations.

I know some local journalists are still torqued about how Oregon fans treated Mark Helfrich, but remember, his ouster was not about the record in 2016. That season was a symptom of a bigger disease. It was the result of apathy on the recruiting trail, an arrogance that Xs and Os could overcome a significant deficiency in talent, and a culture that had rotted from within based on the apathy. Had Helfrich not bought the trite belief that Oregon could not be an elite recruiting school and recruited like the last three coaches have, I think he would still have a job. But that kind of effort on the recruiting trail was not in the DNA of the former staff.

The announcement by Dan Lanning that he is returning should put to rest the yearly concerns about the ‘next big thing’ job that opens up. I know that many Alabama pundits are spouting off that Lanning was ‘never really a candidate’ but they are simply inaccurate. Athletic Directors never, ever want to let the world know how many guys they missed out on so they saying that ‘there is no offer until someone accepts’ has become dogma.

Lanning was asked about his interest very early in the process. He was absolutely the first guy that Greg Byrne wanted. Lanning was adamant that he was happy at Oregon. Byrne contacted Lanning’s agent on multiple occasions this season to continue feeling out the interest level. Is it true Lanning was not officially offered? Sure. But that is because Lanning said he was not interested in leaving long before the sides could even discuss potential terms.

Don’t buy the negative spin that Alabama did not want Lanning. They did. He said no. That sends a message loud and clear to the Oregon faithful, to recruits, to current staff members, to potential future staff members, and to families of recruits that Oregon is not going to be a stepping stone any longer. Rob Mullens took a chance on Lanning and Lanning is going to continue to pay dividends (and receive some as well!) with that opportunity.

He said no to Alabama. I don’t know that there is anything out there that will top what he could have had – because he feels he has all of that and more in Eugene.

Okay, on to some thoughts about the importance of the Polynesian Bowl.

Ohana Kuleana – Family and privilege

High school football has always been more than just a sport; it's a cultural phenomenon that brings communities together. The Polynesian Bowl stands out as a unique event that not only celebrates the athleticism of young talents but also pays homage to the rich Polynesian culture. In this article, we explore the importance of the Polynesian Bowl to high school football, emphasizing the cultural significance, the value of football, and the deep connection to family within Polynesian communities.

Polynesia, with its diverse islands and cultures, has a rich heritage that extends beyond geographical boundaries. The Polynesian Bowl serves as a platform to showcase and celebrate this cultural wealth. From traditional dances to the beats of the Pacific drums, the event provides a space where athletes proudly display their Polynesian roots. This cultural celebration not only fosters a sense of pride among the players but also educates a broader audience about the significance of Polynesian traditions.

Football has become an integral part of Polynesian culture, serving as a vehicle for unity and expression. The sport provides young athletes with opportunities to excel, both academically and athletically, while staying connected to their cultural roots. The Polynesian Bowl becomes a stage where these athletes can showcase their skills, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Family holds a sacred place in Polynesian culture, and this value is deeply embedded in the Polynesian Bowl. Athletes participating in the event often express gratitude for the unwavering support of their families. The familial bonds extend beyond blood relations to encompass coaches, teammates, and the broader football community. The Polynesian Bowl becomes a celebration not just of individual achievements but of the collective efforts of the extended Polynesian football family.

Polynesians have left an indelible mark on the sport of football, with numerous players achieving greatness at various levels. Legends like Troy Polamalu, Junior Seau, and Marcus Mariota have not only excelled on the field but have also become role models for aspiring Polynesian athletes. The Polynesian Bowl honors these trailblazers, inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps.

To understand the significance of the Polynesian Bowl, it's essential to appreciate the history of Polynesia. From the ancient voyages of exploration to the cultural diversity among the islands, Polynesia's history is a tapestry of resilience and adaptation. The Polynesian Bowl becomes a modern-day reflection of this history, showcasing the strength and determination of Polynesian communities.

The Polynesian Bowl is not just a football game; it's a celebration of culture, family, and the enduring spirit of Polynesia. As high school athletes take the field, they carry with them the pride of their heritage, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and modernity. Through this annual event, the Polynesian Bowl continues to contribute to the legacy of Polynesian athletes and inspire future generations to embrace their roots while reaching for the stars on the football field.







