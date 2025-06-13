Flock Talk: Ghosts and Dreams

As a middle child, I’ve felt the presence of ghosts most of my life. Not the supernatural kind, but the quiet echoes of comparison—the bigger brothers with bigger voices, bigger presences, seemingly bigger paths. I didn’t notice it much as a kid. I played sports, made friends, made mistakes. But in the quiet space after my divorce, as I rearranged my life around being present for my sons, I started to feel it: the sense of chasing something not quite real. Something that belonged to someone else.

I’ve been thinking a lot about ghosts lately—about the way they linger, not just in stadiums or old memories, but in the stories we tell ourselves about who we are and what we’re supposed to become.

Yesterday, on my usual walk, that old feeling returned—but it wasn’t about me. It was about Oregon football.

For years, Duck fans chased the ghost of Chip Kelly. A coach whose lightning-in-a-bottle success transformed the program but also became an impossible benchmark. The longing to reclaim that magic never fully left Autzen. It reminds me of when USC brought John Robinson back in the ’90s, chasing the legend of his earlier run. The results were fine, but they weren’t the same. The game had changed. So had the world.

When Kelly was rumored to return to Oregon in 2016, I felt that same sense of déjà vu. He wasn’t built for the recruiting grind, and scheme alone wasn’t enough anymore. Talent had become the currency of college football. That’s why I’ve appreciated what Rob Mullens did next—not chasing ghosts but chasing greatness with a new blueprint. Even if that blueprint had the wrong pick first, it was new.

Dan Lanning doesn’t coach with shadows behind him. He doesn’t flinch at what was or overreach for what might have been. He’s building something present and forward-looking. Sure, there are areas to improve—pass defense still needs work, and depth remains a challenge—but there’s a clear direction now. He’s not chasing anyone. He’s chasing the future.

And that brings me to why I’m writing this.

When I first began covering Oregon football, I wasn’t trying to be anything. I was just a guy with some thoughts, commenting online, eventually turning blog posts into radio spots and stories. I didn’t care about clicks or clout. I just wanted to say something that mattered.

In 2009, I covered my first game from the press box. In 2011, I published my first article. I’ve asked Marcus Mariota postgame questions, shared a laugh in the press box next to Phil Knight, and written stories that never once had SEO in mind. Some of the most meaningful things I’ve written—like the story I told about Spencer Webb—weren’t written for any site at all. They were written because they needed to be told.

But things change. This job changed.

Over time, interviews became extractions. Stories became transactions. The focus shifted from meaning to immediacy—from telling the truth to telling it first. The grind, once a byproduct of passion, became the engine itself.

And somewhere in all that, I started chasing ghosts again—this time my own. Trying to keep up with an industry that no longer resembles the one I fell in love with. I kept telling myself it was worth it. That it mattered. But when you’re skipping July 4th with your family because of recruiting updates, when you haven’t taken a true vacation since 2011, when your granddaughter is growing up and you’re missing more than just moments—you start asking different questions.

The answer came slowly. I turned down an offer from On3. I sat with it. I thought about walking away entirely. But that didn’t feel right either. Because while the industry has changed, my love for storytelling hasn’t. The ghosts don’t scare me anymore. And I’m no longer chasing anything.

So I made a decision.

I’m not leaving. I’m returning—to the beginning. To the roots of why I started writing in the first place. A place that isn’t driven by branding, marketing, or metrics. One where I can write with freedom, on my own terms, at my own pace.

I won’t be everywhere, and I won’t be everything to everyone. But I will be true to what got me here.

Because I still believe in stories.

I believe in the ones that dig deeper than a depth chart. The ones that see the person behind the helmet. The ones that remember the past but don’t live in it.

This new journey won’t be about chasing ghosts. It will be about honoring the road that brought me here—and building something meaningful from it.

I'm not walking away. I'm just walking differently now.

On my terms.