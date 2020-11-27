Flock Talk: Rise Above
What a difference a year makes. And sometimes the differences are unrecognizable.One year ago this weekend, the Oregon football team came into the annual in-state rivalry having lost a heart-wrench...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news