Flock Talk: The Last Goodbye
There’s an old adage in sports and in life: never be the one who follows a legend. The advice echoes across locker rooms and boardrooms alike, most often reserved for the successors of icons—coaches like Nick Saban, quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, or Dan Marino. Men whose shadows stretch long over the turf they've left behind.
That advice rings true because following greatness is rarely about opportunity—it’s about inevitability. Someone must be next. And that someone will always be measured, never on their own terms, but against a myth.
As Lee Corso prepares for his final appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday this August, I find myself struck by the bittersweet weight of transition. On August 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio—where Gameday will almost certainly set up shop for the marquee showdown between Ohio State and Texas—Corso will don the headgear for the last time. And when he does, it won’t just be the close of a show. It will be the end of an era.
Corso hasn’t quite been the same in recent years—age and time have softened the edges of his delivery—but still, he remained. Like a grandfather at the holiday table, maybe not as sharp as he once was, but still the heart of the room.
His presence in recent seasons has been more symbolic than central. ESPN didn’t hold onto Corso because he was still driving the show—they held onto him because legacy matters. Because memory matters. Because college football, more than perhaps any other American sport, leans into its rituals. And Corso had become one.
“Though nothing gold can stay,” wrote Robert Frost. And even the most treasured traditions must, eventually, give way.
So, what happens when the last headgear is lifted and the final pick is made? What happens to a show when its soul leaves the set?
I hope—truly—that ESPN resists the temptation to replace him. That they understand this isn’t a role to be filled, but a moment to be honored. We don’t need a new comic relief. We don’t need an honorary chair or a copycat in costume. The headgear wasn’t the point. The magic wasn’t in the bit. It was in the man.
Lee Corso didn’t just entertain—he humanized the sport. He reminded us that college football isn’t just a business or a brand. It’s joy and spontaneity. It’s imperfect and unpredictable. He was the heartbeat in a show that often runs on stats and storylines.
I understand the presence of Pat McAfee. He’s a different kind of energy, and while I don’t always enjoy his style, I at least respect that he’s not trying to be a Corso echo. Because that would be the real mistake—trying to replicate what cannot be replicated.
“The moving finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all thy piety nor wit Shall lure it back to cancel half a line…” —Omar Khayyám
Will I miss Corso? Absolutely. I’m nostalgic by nature, and Corso has been a fixture of my football life for as long as I can remember. But I also understand that nothing lasts forever—not even the good things. Maybe especially not the good things.
And there is a kind of grace in knowing when to step away.
So yes, I’ll miss the playful "Not so fast, my friend!" and the wide, boyish grin when he shocked the crowd with a bold pick. But I’m also grateful—for every Saturday morning he gave us. For every smile, every mispronunciation, every moment of warmth and whimsy.
“And when the morning light comes streaming in, You’ll get up and do it again, amen.” —Jackson Browne
Come August 30, in the heart of Columbus, Lee Corso will put on his last headgear. The crowd will cheer. The crew will clap. And somewhere in that moment, we’ll all feel the tug of time.
The curtain will fall. The mascot head will rest quietly on a shelf. And the game will go on.
But not without a little ache.
OREGON’S BIG WEEK AHEAD
We say this every year – and every year it is pretty accurate: the next week for Oregon could shape their future for the next 3-4 years. Not only are the Ducks hosting a ton of elite visitors this weekend, but the Spring Game – typically the best attended spring game west of the Mississippi – will see the No. 1 overall player in the nation visiting for the festivities and announcing a decision just days later.
We will have more next week on Jackson Cantwell, but this is one of those weeks where the fans will make a difference. Seeing the stands full for a spring game is something football players in SEC country are accustomed to – so it will have tremendous value for Oregon if their fans can replicate their past attendance.
The Ducks have been on a lull over the last couple of months. Three decommitments can tend to create a subdued mood among recruiting fanatics. But that would change quickly should the Ducks build some momentum and there is a lot of reason to believe that the Ducks are going to hit their stride over the next 60 days – this is the time of year that the staff typically starts to create a different momentum and I don’t think it will be different in 2025.
ADDITIONAL VISITORS THIS WEEK
In addition to the names I mentioned on Wednesday, the Ducks are set to host several other high-profile visitors on campus this weekend.
Davon Benjamin might be the most significant of the new names. Oregon has long been considered the leader in his recruitment, and having him back on campus is another positive sign. The Ducks are working hard to add to an already talented and youthful defensive back room, and Benjamin fits the exact profile this staff is targeting at cornerback. I still like where Oregon stands, and this visit should only strengthen their position.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is also back in Eugene. Oregon was once viewed as the clear frontrunner, but Ohio State has made a strong push—helped by the appeal of teaming up with current teammate Chris Henry Jr. The Ducks getting him back on campus this weekend is important. They'll need to keep pressing, as other programs remain in pursuit. Fortunately, Dixon-Wyatt is close enough geographically to make multiple return trips, and I believe Oregon will continue to make meaningful progress in this battle.
2027 wide receiver Julius Jones will be on campus as well. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound standout from Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas has already earned offers from a number of elite programs. While there's still a long way to go in his recruitment, this visit serves as an important first impression—and a key early step for Oregon.
Another name to watch this weekend is Calvin Russell, a Rivals100 receiver with impressive size at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds. The product of Opa-locka (FL) Northwestern High School will also be making the trip to Eugene. This will be a challenging recruitment, but getting him on campus is a strong indicator of mutual interest—and a good sign for the Ducks moving forward.