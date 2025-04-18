Flock Talk: The Last Goodbye

That advice rings true because following greatness is rarely about opportunity—it’s about inevitability. Someone must be next. And that someone will always be measured, never on their own terms, but against a myth.

There’s an old adage in sports and in life: never be the one who follows a legend. The advice echoes across locker rooms and boardrooms alike, most often reserved for the successors of icons—coaches like Nick Saban, quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, or Dan Marino. Men whose shadows stretch long over the turf they've left behind.

As Lee Corso prepares for his final appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday this August, I find myself struck by the bittersweet weight of transition. On August 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio—where Gameday will almost certainly set up shop for the marquee showdown between Ohio State and Texas—Corso will don the headgear for the last time. And when he does, it won’t just be the close of a show. It will be the end of an era.

Corso hasn’t quite been the same in recent years—age and time have softened the edges of his delivery—but still, he remained. Like a grandfather at the holiday table, maybe not as sharp as he once was, but still the heart of the room.

His presence in recent seasons has been more symbolic than central. ESPN didn’t hold onto Corso because he was still driving the show—they held onto him because legacy matters. Because memory matters. Because college football, more than perhaps any other American sport, leans into its rituals. And Corso had become one.

“Though nothing gold can stay,” wrote Robert Frost. And even the most treasured traditions must, eventually, give way.

So, what happens when the last headgear is lifted and the final pick is made? What happens to a show when its soul leaves the set?

I hope—truly—that ESPN resists the temptation to replace him. That they understand this isn’t a role to be filled, but a moment to be honored. We don’t need a new comic relief. We don’t need an honorary chair or a copycat in costume. The headgear wasn’t the point. The magic wasn’t in the bit. It was in the man.

Lee Corso didn’t just entertain—he humanized the sport. He reminded us that college football isn’t just a business or a brand. It’s joy and spontaneity. It’s imperfect and unpredictable. He was the heartbeat in a show that often runs on stats and storylines.

I understand the presence of Pat McAfee. He’s a different kind of energy, and while I don’t always enjoy his style, I at least respect that he’s not trying to be a Corso echo. Because that would be the real mistake—trying to replicate what cannot be replicated.

“The moving finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all thy piety nor wit Shall lure it back to cancel half a line…” —Omar Khayyám

Will I miss Corso? Absolutely. I’m nostalgic by nature, and Corso has been a fixture of my football life for as long as I can remember. But I also understand that nothing lasts forever—not even the good things. Maybe especially not the good things.

And there is a kind of grace in knowing when to step away.

So yes, I’ll miss the playful "Not so fast, my friend!" and the wide, boyish grin when he shocked the crowd with a bold pick. But I’m also grateful—for every Saturday morning he gave us. For every smile, every mispronunciation, every moment of warmth and whimsy.

“And when the morning light comes streaming in, You’ll get up and do it again, amen.” —Jackson Browne

Come August 30, in the heart of Columbus, Lee Corso will put on his last headgear. The crowd will cheer. The crew will clap. And somewhere in that moment, we’ll all feel the tug of time.

The curtain will fall. The mascot head will rest quietly on a shelf. And the game will go on.

But not without a little ache.



