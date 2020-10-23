Flock Talk: Upward In The Night
When Oregon took in graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Brown, the inevitable questions popped up; some tried to play into those; others skirted around it; but here at Duck Sports Authority, we w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news